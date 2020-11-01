As of Friday, nearly 75,000 tri-state voters had cast their ballots absentee or early ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
That sum can still continue in each of the states for a few days, but already tops the around 50,000 early and/or absentee votes cast altogether during the 2016 election.
In Dubuque County, the 30,855 votes already cast make up 46% of the 66,736 voters registered on the same date. It also makes up 61% of the 50,221 total voters who cast ballots in 2016.
Most area counties don’t keep public, running tallies of their voter registrations.
In Iowa, though, the 5,643 votes already cast in Jackson County are more than 25% more than the 4,426 early and absentee ballots cast in 2016. They also make up 54% of the 10,504 votes cast altogether in 2016.
The 5,319 ballots already cast in Jones County are 45% more than the 3,661 early and absentee ballots cast in 2016. They make up 52% of the 10,236 votes cast altogether in 2016.
The 4,331 ballots already cast in Delaware County so far equate to 26% more than the 3,446 early and absentee ballots cast there in 2016. They equal 47% of the 9,229 votes cast there in 2016.
The 4,272 ballots already cast in Clayton County are 33% more than the 3,223 early and absentee ballots cast altogether in 2016. And, they are equal to 46% of the votes cast in 2016 in Clayton County altogether.
The state of Wisconsin does not keep data in the same way as Iowa. So, total turnout numbers from 2016 were not immediately available on the government website.
But, early and absentee voting there has increased by even more.
In Grant County, the 9,219 ballots already cast, as of Friday, are 160% more than the 3,518 early and absentee votes cast there in 2016.
In Iowa County, the 6,475 ballots already cast also show an increase by 160% over the 2,483 in the last presidential election cycle.
Crawford County’s 2,755 ballots cast already are 192% of those cast early and absentee in 2016.
Lafayette County’s 2,446 early and absentee votes so far were nearly four times the 621 cast that way last cycle.
Illinois did not have these measures publicly available for Jo Daviess County as of Friday.
Endorsements
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul endorsed U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in her run for re-election against Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer,
perhaps unsurprisingly, endorsed a whole slew of Democratic candidates down ballot from her, in Iowa’s First Congressional District ahead of Election Day 2020.
Those included Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, of Dubuque, Ryan Quinn, of Dyersville, and Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County.
Calendar
• 1 p.m. today, Dubuque Regional Airport, 10965 Aviation Drive — U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again Victory Rally outside the main terminal.