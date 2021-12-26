U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, has spent a great deal of time in the close of 2021 trying to end the option of proxy voting in Congress, put in place early in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Via the policy, representatives can grant authority to a colleague in Washington, D.C., to vote for them, while they remain in their home state. The proxy option provided means for representatives to still do their jobs while staying home in case of infection or exposure to COVID-19. Hinson, though, says it has been abused.
“Proxy voting was started in May of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hinson said in a recent video address. “But now, here we are, over a year and a half later, proxy voting is being abused by members of both parties. Proxy voting wasn’t intended to be common practice. It wasn’t intended to be permanent. But Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi just extended it into next year. Members of Congress are no longer using proxy voting because of COVID-19 concerns — they are using it because coming back here to Washington, D.C., is inconvenient.”
This issue has not gotten a lot of traction among other politicians in recent months. But a long list of Republicans joined the House minority leader in a lawsuit in opposition to the practice, one that the U.S. Supreme Court is soon expected to consider.
And Hinson has taken to posting regularly about it on Facebook and issuing statements against the practice, calling for its end.
“Iowans are back at work, in person. Hospital workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers aren’t doing their jobs by proxy — and neither should members of Congress,” she said in the release. “I’ve never voted by proxy and I never will.”
The topic has become more of a discussion among conservative organizations, lobbying groups and think tanks.
Republican think tank The Ripon Society spent a good deal of time studying the use of proxy voting, insinuating that it was the only way Democrat Pelosi could maintain her party’s slim majority in the U.S. House. In its study, Ripon Society found that proxy voting had become a regular activity for many representatives whether or not they had a COVID-19 scare and that use of proxy voting just so happened to coincide more with the last few work days of each week.
Among tri-state lawmakers, all but Hinson — on both sides of the aisle — have used proxy voting from time to time.
According to congressional records, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., had filed the most letters of proxy, at 45. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., had filed 10. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill. (who is located in what will be Illinois’ 16th District and will include Jo Daviess County starting in 2023) had filed eight. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., had filed four. U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa (who is running for Iowa’s new First Congressional District, which will contain Jackson and Jones counties) filed one. Any of these proxy days could have held multiple votes, however.
Iowa Democrats want voters to decide marijuana policy
Iowa Senate Democrats held a press conference last week to announce a call for the Legislature to pass a state constitutional amendment in the upcoming 2022 session for marijuana to be regulated like alcohol.
“We are proposing an Iowa Constitutional amendment to end marijuana prohibition because Governor (Kim) Reynolds and legislative Republicans have opposed every sensible marijuana reform. This is how Iowa voters can end the damage that marijuana prohibition does to Iowa families,” said State Senator Joe Bolkcom. “Since they refuse to do it themselves, Republicans now should join us in giving voters the freedom to decide.”
As a constitutional amendment, the issue would need voter support.
“If it would move through two separate general assemblies, it would be on the 2026 ballot for the voters to decide,” explained Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who supports the idea.
Hein keeps focus on prison reforms
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, responded last week to the release of the Statewide Independent Review of Iowa’s Prison System, required by a law passed earlier this year.
“Last session, the Iowa House passed one of the largest budgetary increases in the history of the department,” Hein, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a release. “This session, I intended to continue to work with (Department of) Corrections leadership, staff, and my colleagues in the Statehouse to ensure that the dedicated staff of the prisons have the resources and support they need to make strategic improvements to the security and operations of the prisons.”
Last year, Hein’s district was rocked by the killing of a corrections officer and a nurse by an inmate at nearby Anamosa State Penitentiary. The event spurred Hein into working to address potential underfunding.