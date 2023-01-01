As the year ends, data shows how the tri-state area congressional delegation operated in Washington, D.C., in the last two years.
As one of the perks of its website, C-SPAN — the nonprofit cable news channel focused on federal government — tracks numerous data points about each federal lawmakers, including how many days each spoke on their chamber’s floor. House members also are granted one-minute speeches each day, which are tracked by C-SPAN.
In the past few weeks, this column has reported occasionally on the area’s most talkative lawmakers by this count — U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dick Durbin, R-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa. Now that 2022 has ended, all of the area’s lawmakers’ counts are final for the 117th Congress of the United States — the one elected in 2020.
In the upper chamber, Durbin leapt even further ahead, ending with 219 floor days. He is, after all, the Senate majority whip, so regularly speaks as a leader of his caucus.
Grassley ended sixth in the whole Senate, with 141. He is also in leadership of his caucus, and is his chamber’s president pro tempore emeritus.
The area’s other senators were well behind these leaders. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, spoke on the floor on 52 days — which she often does backed by tongue-in-cheek visual aids. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., had 22 floor days. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had 20. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., had 17.
In the House of Representatives, Miller-Meeks — who will represent Jackson County beginning this year — was far ahead of anyone else from the area with 97 floor days and 78 one-minute speeches.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, ended her first term with 24 floor days and 10 one-minute speeches.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., ended her term with 15 floor days and 12 one-minute speeches.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., ended with 13 floor days and three one-minute speeches.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind ended with six floor days and no one-minute speeches.
These counts are not an indication of any one lawmaker’s amount of work in Washington. Each lawmaker has a great deal to do — committee meetings, constituent services, meetings with experts or lobbyists, answering the many calls from journalists in the capital and in-district, et al. These floor speeches are more an indication of the style with which each lawmaker serves and makes themselves seen.
Iowa Democrats soul searching
After an election year which did not go particularly well for many of their candidates, the Iowa Democratic Party has conducted a survey of members and supporters.
Last week, communications from party leaders revealed that more than 600 responses had been received and reviewed.
“Many of you feel that for Iowa Democrats to be successful, we must do a better job of engaging with voters in every community across our state,” said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville, in a letter.
Responses shared in Wahls’ communication urged Democrats to refocus on rural areas, unions and the working class and younger voters to improve their odds. Others recommended focusing more on Democratic Party accomplishments and values, rather than on contrasting with Republicans.
“This year has been difficult and there will be plenty of time to sort through the tough conversations and lessons to be learned,” said outgoing IDP Chair Ross Wilburn, in a message to supporters. “But for right now, let’s forge ahead with hope and remind each other in these challenging times that a better future for every Iowan is worth fighting for.”
Hinson hits Biden on military policies
Hinson joined U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in co-authoring a lengthy rebuke of military policies instituted by the Biden administration which the pair of lawmakers have declared “woke.”
The piece — published by Fox News two days after Christmas — was titled “What Biden’s woke military has wrought.”
The op-ed denounces the hire of diversity, equity and inclusion officers, internal military investigations into possible right-wing domestic terrorism threats, COVID-19 vaccine requirements, gender neutral language and efforts to increase minority representation in the officer corps. The lawmakers described these as “wasteful” and “political,” and warn of impacts to both morale and recruitment rates.
“The U.S. military should be the ultimate meritocracy — nothing matters on the battlefield other than training, leadership, and the trust between fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines,” the piece read. “Unfortunately, recent Democrat administrations — and Joe Biden’s is no exception — have made race, gender, and controversial political teachings an integral part of military training and values, from the Pentagon to our service academies.”
In particular, the lawmakers say the recent policies are off-putting to conservative would-be recruits.
“This has real world consequences for recruitment, especially since young conservatives are far more likely to serve in the military than their liberal counterparts,” the piece read. “Last year, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard all missed their recruitment goals by significant margins.”
The lawmakers also insist that a Republican-controlled House of Representatives next year would push for stripping the Pentagon of these policies and positions.
Calendar
- 10:30 a.m. today, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road — Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will hold a public input session to hear constituents’ conservation and environmental concerns ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session.
- 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main Street — The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Kickoff Forum. According to the chamber, confirmed to attend are Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque; and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
Welcome to the discussion.
