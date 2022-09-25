Over the past two months, tri-state area candidates and campaigns have gone back and forth with challenges, agreements, snubs and critiques regarding debates, how many should be held and in what format.
Now, with just 43 days until Election Day 2022, many of the debates that campaigns have managed to set will take place soon.
Debates about debates between campaigns are nothing new, historically. But this year a trend arose in the challenges, by which Democratic Party candidates threw down a pile of gauntlets before their Republican opponents — in most races, just one was picked up.
On Aug. 9, Democratic candidate for governor of Iowa Deidre DeJear was early in issuing a challenge, to incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, for three debates before Election Day. On Sept. 6, Reynolds accepted one, scheduled for Oct. 17.
“I look forward to this opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to Iowans and appreciate the invitation from Iowa PBS,” Reynolds said in a release. “Iowans across the state deserve access to a vigorous debate about the future of Iowa and I know Iowa PBS will put on a fair, impartial debate.”
According to University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer, there were three debates in the Iowa gubernatorial race in 2018.
DeJear has made a big deal about the distinction, posting about it on Twitter on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“We requested three, received one,” she said. “This is not democracy, this is not in the best interest of the people. Waiting on you, governor.”
Across the Mississippi River, Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, also challenged Republican Derrick Van Orden to three debates on Sept. 12. The next day, Pfaff accepted an invitation to a debate by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On Sept. 16, Van Orden issued a statement insisting any debate be “town hall” style, though not defining that further. Pfaff renewed his challenge on Sept. 20, agreeing to Van Orden’s stated format preference. As of Friday, Sept. 23, no agreement had been reached.
At the Jo Daviess Democrats’ annual fundraiser in Galena on Thursday, Sept. 23, candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District Lisa Haderlein said she was eager to debate incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood, R-Ill.
“We asked them for one, but he has pretty much ignored me,” she said.
LaHood had made no mention of a debate publicly. His campaign had not responded to comment by deadline Friday.
Larimer said that more than this being a partisan issue, it was likely an incumbent vs. challenger issue.
“It’s fairly common for challengers to want to debate and have as many debates as possible, just because it’s a way for them to get their name out there and puts the incumbent on the spot,” he said. “And when you have a debate, that presents as stark a contrast as you can give a voter between the challenger and the incumbent. So it’s playing out in fairly typical fashion this year, that challengers want more debates and incumbents want fewer.”
While Van Orden is not an incumbent, Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., is not running again. And Van Orden gained big name recognition by doing better in his 2020 race against Kind than expected, then barely pausing his campaign before announcing for this year.
Larimer said robust debate schedules could also become a thing of the past.
“This could also be part of a larger trend, too. Are there fewer voters watching debates because they get more of their information through social media and other outlets?” he asked. “It could be where both parties are just speaking to their base, the voters they know will show up. Mobilizing new voters is hard.”
Debates scheduled so far:
Monday, Sept. 26, Iowa PBS — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa and Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan
- , D-Iowa City
- Thursday, Oct. 6, Iowa PBS — U.S. Sen.
Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and Democrat retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken
- Monday, Oct. 17, Iowa PBS — Iowa Gov.
Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear
- Tuesday, Oct. 18, Iowa PBS — U.S. Rep.
Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis
- , D-Hiawatha
Hinson’s Providing for Life details
Following reports of the Providing for Life Act — a comprehensive package of incentives and rules for expanding social safety nets for pregnant women and families with children — co-introduced by Hinson and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., her staff offered more details and background on the effort and intent behind the bill.
A measure in the act highlighted by Hinson was its expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit to $3,600 for children ages 5 and younger and increases the credit from $3,000 to $4,500 for children 6 to 17. It also extends the credit to fetuses the year of a pregnancy. But, different from Child Tax Credit expansions proposed by Democrats in the past, Hinson’s version has a work requirement, tying it to a parent’s first dollar of income.
Also, while Hinson has said her bill’s release was “unrelated” to the introduction of one from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., days earlier, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Hinson has joined as a co-sponsor to U.S. House Republicans’ companion to it.
Hinson’s public information officer Sophie Seid disputed Mathis’ depiction of Hinson’s support for no-exception abortion bans.
“On June 28th, Hinson was the only Republican on the House Appropriations Committee who supported an amendment that would prevent women from being prosecuted for having an abortion,” she said in an emailed statement. “Additionally, she supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother and voted for a heartbeat bill with those exceptions in the State House.”
Mathis said in a statement that Hinson’s Providing for Life Act would do little to help Iowans in any case.
“Hinson’s tax and WIC reform provisions ring hollow considering she voted against cutting taxes by $1,600 per child for Iowa families when it counted and voted against a bill to provide emergency funding to address shortages of infant baby formula,” she said. “Once again, Rep Hinson is trying to hide her record of voting in Washington to hurt Iowa families.”
