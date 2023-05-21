Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s Dubuque campaign stop last week, ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucus, made it seem like the same quadrennial political tradition Iowans have come to know and love.
But looks can be deceiving. Ahead of Haley’s event, area caucus enthusiasts shared a host of changes and concerns that could make this season more different than all the patriotic bunting and yard signs might suggest.
The most obvious difference to-date is that, at least so far, the parade of candidates crisscrossing the state will be one-sided, since the Democratic National Committee maintains their plan to ditch Iowa for South Carolina as the first primary state in the nation.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said that some impacts of that difference would be more noticeable than others.
“We have become really accustomed to both parties running their caucus simultaneously,” he said. “But people are going to notice, eventually, this cycle that they’re not seeing slates of candidates from both sides. Instead of hullabaloo coming from both parties, it will be a swirl of more of the same faces, more often... Although, since you have an incumbent (President Joe Biden) for Democrats, there may not have been as much activity for them anyway.”
Biden does have two primary opponents, of course: two authors with unorthodox views — Marianne Williamson, who ran in 2020 also, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. But unless the Iowa Democratic Party makes a surprise win in their stalemate with the DNC, Budzisz said they are unlikely to appear in Iowa.
The most noticeable result of the change for the average Iowan, Budzisz said, would be a decreased volume in the caucus season ad blitz din.
“People are going to eventually realize they’re seeing and hearing fewer advertisements than in previous cycles, with primary fields in both parties,” he said. “Of course, for some Iowans, that might seem like a blessing more than anything. But for some businesses, like newspapers, TV and radio stations, billboard companies and venues that might host events, that could hurt.”
County Democratic parties also could be hurt, in 2024 caucus participation, if the DNC keeps to its current path. But Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Matt Robinson said his team’s plan is to mitigate that drop by “year-round” outreach.
“We are going to have to figure out how to brand that — that this is still an important vote and that we need people to come out,” he said. “Then, I believe the base voters will show up as needed for this caucus, no matter what.”
Dubuque County Republican Party Chairman John Darrah said that locals and the Republican Party of Iowa share concerns that Democrats — with no first-in-the-nation caucus of their own — might change their registration to Republican so they can infiltrate and spoil the results of the Republican caucus.
“There’ll be some measures (at caucus locations) to ensure it’s really Republicans participating,” he said. “There was some concern that because there is not a Democratic caucus some could try something. I know there has been some discussion on that with the state.”
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature this session passed a bill that would require in-person caucusing, in response to Iowa Democrats’ plans to offer a mail-in option to participants this caucus. Originally, the bill included a provision that also would require Iowans to register under the party whose caucus they wished to participate in by 70 days before the caucus date. That would deviate from longstanding Iowa law that allows voters to register and change their party registration on the day of a caucus or election. But, that provision was removed before Republicans pushed it through. Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet signed the bill but has until June 2 to do so.
Budzisz said that concerns of infiltration by the rival party are a longstanding tradition of the Iowa caucus, but that evidence shows no substance to them at a scale that would affect results.
“People being spoilers is overstated,” he said. “There might be individuals who do that, but not in any significant number. Plus, with the way polarization is these days, I don’t know that a Democratic voter would want to stand in a room with a bunch of Republicans talking politics, or vice versa.”
Robinson said that losing Dubuque County Democrats participating in this year’s caucus to electoral espionage was not on the list of his concerns.
Pork and Corn: GOP backs Iowa staples
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, re-introduced her Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act last week, to overturn a California law passed by voter referendum — and recently upheld by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court — which requires several pork production regulations, which exceed common practices of large Iowa pork producers.
Hinson invited Iowa Pork Producers Association President Trish Cook as a guest on her weekly call with Iowa reporters Friday to discuss the issue.
The gristle in the pair’s gullets is California’s Proposition 12, which bans pork sold there to come from hogs raised in pens smaller than 24 square feet or without sufficient space for the hogs to turn around. Many Iowa hog farms — especially concentrated animal feeding operations — do not feature pens that large.
Since Iowa is the nation’s top pork producing state and California is one of the nation’s top pork eating states, a political tug-of-war ensued. On Friday, Hinson called Prop 12 a “non-tariff barrier to interstate commerce,” likening it to actions by the Chinese Communist Party. The Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit against California’s law recently, which cued Hinson’s re-introduction of her bill.
“There is an inherent public interest in accessible and affordable food supply across this country,” Hinson said. “When you look at a policy like this — which I see as directly interfering with interstate commerce — I believe the reason the Supreme Court did not rule our way was there was not Congressional action on this.”
Both Hinson and Cook said Congress overturning the law did not tread on California voters’ rights.
“On that ballot initiative, if you were to read that ballot, they’re using scare tactics, that are not science-based to trick the citizens into voting for this,” Cook said, responding to the TH. “It was special interest groups. They really used some tricky wording, so I don’t think a lot of California citizens knew what they were saying yes to.”
