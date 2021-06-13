Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off her 99-county tour with stops in eastern Iowa last week, which surprised an unaware set of lawmakers from Dubuque.
On Wednesday, Reynolds, a Republican, wrapped a busy day of touring area businesses and landmarks with a bill signing at Monticello Ambulance Services in Jones County. As she signed the bill — which gave counties the authority to raise property taxes to fund rural EMS — Reynolds was surrounded by many area lawmakers: Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, among them. Other Republican lawmakers came from as far away as Muscatine.
Thursday morning, the governor was set to hold an event at the Veterans Freedom Center on Chaplain Schmitt Island, in Dubuque. She would have been the only elected state official there, however, but for last minute invites to the area’s lawmakers, who are all Democrats.
“I am disappointed that as a legislator, we weren’t even notified until 7:19 a.m. that we were invited to join the governor on a bus tour and that we needed to be at the Grand River Center for that by 7:45 a.m.,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “I didn’t even know the governor was going to be in Dubuque until a release that had her public schedule and had Dubuque listed.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, in whose district Chaplain Schmitt Island lies, also only heard about the visit the night before.
“As a state legislator, showcasing our river and attractions is one of my greatest pleasures,” he said. “It turns out that was the focus. We as Democrats are happy to help. We’re just writing up the snafu to a miscommunication.”
Reynolds’ staff said Friday that they had supplied sufficient notice.
“We put out a public schedule of where the governor will be and invited lawmakers,” said spokesman Pat Garrett, in an emailed response. “As for the short notice, sometimes we have last minute adjustments to our calendar. We try to give as much notice as possible.”
But, the Dubuque event did not have the legislative participation that the Monticello event did, where Republican lawmakers came from all over the region.
And, other Dubuque organizations had enough notice to schedule a bus tour before the veterans memorial event. Representatives of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce had scheduled a tour of area highlights, alongside other area partners in the morning.
Chamber staff did not respond with comment.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair, Rep. Ross Wilburn, said he was disappointed but not surprised by Democrats being an afterthought.
“Not inviting Democrats until the last minute is a common tactic used by the (Iowa) Republican Party,” he said Friday. “They want to appear bipartisan but only serve their special interests. The same thing happened this year with the budget — (Democrats) didn’t see that until the night before we had to vote on it.”
Still, Jochum said she was glad the governor was visiting the area, seeking input from community members ahead of deciding how to spend the nearly $1.4 billion Iowa received from the American Rescue Plan.
“I’m grateful at least that she’s trying to collect some ideas of how best to spend these federal funds,” she said. “Now maybe she will have an idea of how to use that money — made possible by (federal) Democrats — to improve education, workplace opportunities and health in Iowa.”
SW Wisconsin leaders press for opening state historic sites
Last week, the Tourism Committee of the Wisconsin State Assembly held a public hearing on Assembly Bill 391. Co-authored by Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, the bill would require that all state historic sites be allowed to open in 2021.
Many such sites, including the Stonefield Historic Site in Nelson Dewey State Park, in Cassville, have been shuttered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as a safety measure.
This hearing came just days after Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, penned a letter to the editor in the TH supporting the state’s historic sites opening.
In support of the bill, Cassville Village President Keevin Williams and Lancaster Mayor David Varnum made the trip to Madison to speak in favor during the hearing.
Bustos’ request included in bill near Galena hospital
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., announced last week that her $2 million request for relocating the main entrance for the Midwest Medical Center, in Galena, was included in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s INVEST in America Act.
This is a five-year, $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill, which allowed lawmakers to make local project funding requests.
“The existing intersection at Golf View Drive has been the site of several crashes,” read a release from Bustos’ office. “The current design requires motorists wanting to turn left onto Golf View Drive to have to wait in the active travel lane, which is currently posted at 50-miles per-hour, resulting in a significant risk for severe injuries when crashes occur.”
SW Wisconsin leaders want wind farm hearing
Novak and Tranel, also last week, joined Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, in penning a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asking him to hold a listening session regarding the proposed Uplands Wind Project.
The three lawmakers held their own listening session on the wind project, which would install 120 to 200 wind turbines in Lafayette and Iowa Counties, according to the letter.
“While renewable energy advocates have praised Uplands Wind, others have expressed serious concerns that it will have negative impacts on home values, farms, health, and the beauty of our Driftless Area,” the letter read.
The lawmakers went on to relay constituents’ frustrations they say they heard regarding the state Public Service Commission’s handling of the project.