Iowa lawmakers suspended the 2020 legislative session early last week, sending area lawmakers through a dramatic day that was anything but business as usual.
“Usually the capitol is filled with hundreds of people looking to solve important problems,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, on Friday. “Instead of being greeted by constituents and other Iowans, we were greeted by medical tents and a capitol that was empty but for other legislators and a few staff.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker,-Dyersville, said the scene was eerie.
“We walk into this tent and everybody was wrapped up and taped up,” she said. “But they were doing their jobs. They asked us if we were experiencing symptoms. ... Once we got inside, it was really surreal. It was dark and quiet. You could hear a pin drop.”
Due to the spreading pandemic of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the legislature spent Monday detailing, then granting emergency authority for Gov. Kim Reynolds and making plans for how and when to reconvene.
“I had planned on going in and running my insulin bill through committee,” Koelker said. “I had two subcommittees scheduled. You just had to pause all of that.”
Then lawmakers returned to their districts, where many holed up inside their homes.
“We had so much activity around the capitol those last few days, I was thinking it would be very possible we would have somebody there at the capitol be infected,” said Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa. “The Friday before the Monday, the place was crawling with people. You could barely get yourself through the rotunda there were so many people.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also said capitol work had begun to seem risky.
“A lot of us are self-isolating because we have been exposed to literally thousands of Iowans from all over the state in the last few weeks with the capitol open,” she said. “We have no idea what or who we’ve been exposed to.”
But being home by no way means lawmakers are at rest.
“Even though we are not in session, I think I can speak for all of us, we are still very busy,” Jochum said. “I get up early yet and work with the gazillion emails and phone calls we’re all getting with questions from many people on insurance, tele-health, wages, unemployment.”
McKean said he has never had so much communication with constituents — which is saying something, given his decades in office. Others agreed.
“There’s no place I would rather be than in-district during a crisis,” James said.
Constituents are worried about their health insurance or if they can get tested if need be, and small business owners are concerned about making it through the crisis.
Koelker said she passed along concerns from a local liquor store owner who was worried about sitting on a great deal of inventory while bars were forced to close. Gov. Reynolds was able to address that in her next resolution, which permitted delivery, carryout and drive-thru alcohol sales during the crisis.
“I’m glad people reach out with ideas and questions,” Koelke said.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said an employer in his district shared worries regarding semi drivers in his employ whose medical cards were coming due in the near future.
“They have to renew them every two years,” he said. “He said, ‘First of all, I would rather not send them into the doctors to get their physical. Second, the doctors should probably use their time on other people who need it.’ It’s those little things nobody things about. And this week proves to me that we need as many truck drivers as we can have on the road.”
Some lawmakers were making the best out of a bad situation. Hein, a farmer was able to haul loads of corn to market in Cedar Rapids and ready his operation for planting in coming months — tasks usually relegated to weekends he would rather spend with his wife.
James took a moment during a phone interview to assure her daughter “Ginny Bean” that dinner was on its way.
“My day is taking constituent calls, emailing the governor’s office or (House Democrats’) staff, all while handing out juice boxes and snacks to my kids and holding down the fort,” she said.
Finkenauer splits residence in district
A social media photo recently had some wondering if U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, still lived in Dubuque.
On Feb. 29, she posted a photo on Facebook of her posing with five Girl Scouts. The post stated: “There were some pretty awesome Girl Scouts selling cookies in the neighborhood today! Daniel & I couldn’t wait until they got to our door, had to stop as we drove by & sure glad we did! Thank you to the second-grade troop of Grant Wood Elementary.”
There is no school by that name in Dubuque, but there is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Two days later, on March 2, the TH asked Finkenauer’s staff if that meant she had moved to Cedar Rapids to live with her fiance, Daniel Wasta.
Despite acknowledging they had received the question, staff did not answer it when asked multiple times over the next two and a half weeks.
On Friday, an emailed statement to the TH said, “Congresswoman Finkenauer splits her time between Cedar Rapids, where her fiance has a home, and Dubuque, where she was born and raised and where her family lives.”
Congressional candidate raises a toast
Republican primary candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District Thomas Hansen, of Decorah, Tweeted support for business owners ignoring Reynolds’ order to close bars and restaurants to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
He told of driving by a bar which, even after the governor’s order, remained open.
“Now I do not normally spend time in bars, but had to see what was going on,” the post read. “The owner said he did not care what the government said, it was his business and he was not closing until the police came and shut him down. I admire fellow patriots like that, so I sat down and had a Guinness. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”
The accompanying photo featured Hansen, in a camouflaged Trump 2020 cap, raising a pint, leaning on a slot machine.
Hansen faces Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in the Republican primary. The winner will face Finkenauer in November.