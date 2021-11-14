Since Democrats and 13 Republicans in Congress passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill, area Democrats have been celebrating and touring on the success.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., held a virtual press conference Tuesday with Illinois agricultural leaders — the heads of the American Soybean Association, the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Corn Growers Association — all of whom supported the benefits the infrastructure bill would have to their industry.
She has also visited water treatment facilities, promoting the package’s clean water funding.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers both held press conferences across the state at airports and project sites to laud the many millions the law would send there.
Some tri-state Republican congressional candidates have adopted a less aggressive tone in speaking against the legislation.
That does not mean they approve of the law. The area’s only Republican in Congress, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, voted against the bill and stood by that decision in an interview with the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
“For me, it was the sum of the parts that was my biggest beef with that bill,” she said. “Very clearly, those bills were tied together (infrastructure and Democrats’ still delayed reconciliation package). That (infrastructure) bill did include a lot of money for Amtrak, who just got a lot of money from the coronavirus relief packages. For me, it was about pumping the brakes on spending in general right now.”
Previously, Hinson had called elements of the infrastructure “pointless” and “reckless,” and said they only benefit the ultra-rich (via electric vehicle tax credits) or the Communist Party of China. Generally, though, she has most often spoken of the infrastructure bill by tying it directly to Democrats’ overall policy agenda and the larger reconciliation package, which she has also called a “sham.”
Across the river, Republican Derrick Van Orden — running for the second time for Kind’s seat — spoke about the infrastructure package at Veterans Day events, where he said the country did not have the money to spend so much.
National party campaign groups’ eyes on Iowa
Hinson was also recently the target of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, who attacked her for endorsing Republican candidates who have furthered the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
“Ashley Hinson must explain why she’s working to elect candidates who are campaigning on baseless election fraud conspiracies and were at the Capitol during the January 6 attack on our democracy,” said DCCC spokesperson Elena Kuhn, in a release. “This is just the latest example of Hinson being more interested in serving extreme Washington Republican leaders than in working together to deliver results like fixing our roads and bridges and creating good-paying jobs in Iowa.”
The DCCC release cites a CNN report that 12 of the candidates named to the Republican National Committee’s recent Young Guns report have furthered misinformation delegitimizing the 2020 presidential election. Hinson, Van Orden and Republican Esther Joy King, running again for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District (of which Jo Daviess County will no longer be part) all made the Young Guns list. Of those, only Van Orden was included in CNN’s report.
Hinson has not endorsed Van Orden. Of the 12 included on the list, Hinson has endorsed only Monica De La Cruz, running for Texas’ 15th Congressional District.
Hinson’s campaign did not respond for a request for comment on the DCCC statement.
In her interview with the TH Editorial Board, Hinson rejected claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
“I made it very clear with my support of the certification of the election,” she said. “I believe that outcome was the outcome, that President Biden was the president.”
But she said constituents regularly voice concerns to her about the 2020 race and election integrity generally.
“The number one thing I’ve heard from constituents in the district is they want to have faith in our election system,” Hinson said. “And there are people who fundamentally do believe their vote didn’t count, for whatever reason that may be.”
When asked what she does to correct misinformation running among those constituents, Hinson said she simply says that Iowan elections are secure.
“We’ve run a good election process here in Iowa,” she said. “If other state legislatures feel like they need to take action on it, they do. Then it’s up to those residents of those states to be able to say to their elected officials ‘I want to see changes in this process because I’ve heard this, this or this.’”
Finkenauer tagged on UAW support
In the race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat held by longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the National Republican Senatorial Committee attacked former Congresswoman and Democrat candidate Abby Finkenauer over her support of United Auto Workers’ ongoing strike at John Deere — including at John Deere Dubuque Works.
“The strike, and by extension Finkenauer’s support, has only exacerbated an already tough year for Deere, who was forced to stop taking orders for some models for next year due to production concerns and supply chain bottlenecks,” an NRSC ad said. “Those production delays, now made even longer by the strike, could prove to be fatal to family farms.”
Finkenauer’s campaign was quick to respond.
“After 47 years spent in D.C. fighting to gut collective bargaining rights, slash critical worker protections and let companies ship jobs to China, it’s no wonder Senator Grassley and his Washington allies are continuing their attacks on unions and working families,” she said in a release. “Let me be clear: If they want to attack me for standing with hardworking Iowans who give their all for their families like the very one I grew up in, all I can say is, more please.”