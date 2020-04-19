Wisconsin Rep. Tod Novak, R-Dodgeville, said he likely will be taking a break from constitutional amendments for the time being.
The statement came after results showed that about 75% of Wisconsin voters on April 7 supported a measure that would cement victims’ rights in the state.
“It was a lot of work,” Novak said. “But I’m very happy.”
Novak was the Assembly author for the bill, which passed both houses of the legislature in 2017 and again in 2019. Bills supporting constitutional amendments have to be passed twice by lawmakers before making it to the ballot for final consideration.
For three years, Novak and his co-author in the Senate have shepherded the bill, part of a national movement to enact Marsy’s Law in every state, through the capitol. The law ensures victims of crimes are kept apprised of proceedings, are informed of all their rights and are able to be present at court hearings.
“The process was long from where we started,” he said, adding, “Many states have passed Marsy’s Law. Every state has adjusted them to what their state needs.”
The law adds 17 specific rights for victims — several of which are already defined in statute — to the constitution. Most of those victims’ rights mirror those already enshrined for people accused of crimes.
“This does not impact the accused’s rights at all,” Novak insisted. “This is more the victims being allowed to be involved in the process.”
Novak was pleasantly surprised by the number of voters who supported the measure.
“Part of the success was we had so many groups supporting it, (including) sheriffs of the state, survivors groups, over 200 groups total,” he said. “Then, right before (election day), victims were out sharing their stories, people whose lives would have been different if this were law.”
Not everyone was a fan, of course. Aside from the 25% or so of votes against the measure, both the American Civil Liberties Union and defense attorneys groups weighed in as opposed.
“Granted, it’s their job to try to get their clients off,” Novak said.
Finkenauer urges action from federal agencies
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, fired off several letters to government agencies last week seeking continued support for small businesses and guidelines for meat processing workers.
On Monday, Finkenauer co-authored a bipartisan letter to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Association, expressing concern that there no longer is a full-time director for the Office of Rural Affairs.
The letter asked that the office be staffed sufficiently to ensure that rural small businesses are not forgotten in COVID-19 recovery measures.
On Friday, she sent letters to three federal agencies — the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Labor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — urging them to issue guidance for workers in meat processing plants, given the facilities’ recent susceptibility to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Iowa plays a critical role in our nation’s economy as a major player in the domestic food supply chain,” Finkenauer wrote. “By protecting the essential employees who work in our processing plants, we are protecting the future of our state. They need testing, personal protective equipment and leave policies that put their health ahead of the bottom line. Employers also need resources and clarity on how to protect them.”
Bustos calls for increased pandemic manufacturing capabilities
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., lead a bipartisan call for a “ramp up” of defense manufacturing capabilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Military installations like the Rock Island Arsenal possess top-notch manufacturing capabilities that are poised to play a significant role in our ability to respond to COVID-19,” Bustos said in a press release. “For our nation to utilize anything less than the full extent of our manufacturing base to produce life-saving equipment is entirely unacceptable. Our men and women in uniform stand ready and able to put their expertise to use to combat this public health crisis and get critical personal protective equipment to our front-line health care workers and patients in need.”
Stewart seeks info about Illinois felon releases
Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, joined eight other Republican state senators in asking Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker about reports of the governor releasing some felons from state prisons.
“Not only do we need more information about reports the governor is releasing violent felons from prison back into our communities, we also deserve some explanation as to the reasoning behind such decision-making,” Stewart said, according to a release. “COVID-19 concerns are valid, but any concerns about social distancing in prison should not lead with opening the doors and letting convicted violent felons out.”
The letter continued, stating that while “it is certainly the prerogative of the executive branch and the governor to release convicted felons, it strikes me as demonstrating reckless disregard for the safety of the citizens of Illinois in general, and the victims of the crimes and the witnesses against these felons in particular.”
Jo Daviess goes digital
During a county convention last week, Jo Daviess County Republicans re-elected Chairman Mike Dittmar for two more years. Bob Schlichting will serve as vice chairman.
“The convention was held on (web-conferencing platform) Zoom, which is pretty cool if you think about how old the Jo Daviess County Republican Party is,” read a post on social media. “We now hold meetings on Zoom. Wow.”
Endorsements
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, announced endorsements from fellow state legislators for her bid to represent Iowa’s First Congressional District, the office currently held by Finkenauer. Recent endorsements include Iowa Reps. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Ann Osmundson, R-Volga, as well as Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.