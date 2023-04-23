The same week area residents’ federal income tax bills were due (a reminder if anyone forgot), Iowa lawmakers were busy planning cuts to state property tax bills.
Both the Iowa Senate and Iowa House, so typically split along party lines, passed property tax reforms with nearly unanimous bipartisan support last week. But, despite both chambers vocally planning property tax reform since before the session began, the two plans passed last week bear little resemblance to one another. So, the chambers will have a lot of compromising to do for residents to see property taxes reduced.
The Senate’s bill would limit general services levy rates to $3.50 for counties and $8.10 for cities, per $1,000 in taxable property value. Spending beyond that rate would require a special election and be capped at 3.25% over the entities’ rates from the prior fiscal year. Spending, even for entities budgeting beneath the maximum, would be capped at 2.5% growth over the previous year. The bill would also give a $6,500 homestead property tax exemption to homeowners 65 and older, and a $4,000 exemption for veterans.
The House bill would immediately lower the school foundation property tax from $5.40 to $4.40 per $1,000 taxable property value, with the state paying school districts the difference. It would cap increases to individual property tax bills at 3% per year for residential and agricultural properties, and 8% per year for commercial and industrial properties.
Both bills include lists of new reporting requirements for local governments, to let residents know why property taxes change and where revenues are headed.
Several area lawmakers championed their chamber’s respective plan in their weekly newsletters at week’s end.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the House’s bill best answered constituents’ calls for property tax reform, even encouraging readers to pressure their senator to switch teams.
“Our version of this very popular reform would offer instant relief to taxpayers,” she said. “You can help by letting Senator Carrie Koelker (R-Dyersville) know that this bill will be good for Iowa property owners, and ask her to help pass HF 718 before the session ends next week.”
This Friday marks the deadline for lawmakers to wrap up the session or continue working without pay. The Legislature has blown past that deadline the last two sessions, due to disagreements between Republican leaders of the sessions.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also said her chamber’s bill kept a promise to constituents.
“When the legislative session started in January, lawmakers promised to work together to lower costs for Iowans, including property taxes,” she said.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, sang the praises of the different bill that her chamber passed.
“SF 569 provides over $100 million in relief to Iowa property taxpayers and is aimed at controlling the growth of property taxes and increasing transparency in property taxes and local government spending,” she said. “It pushes local governments to budget responsibly, invest in important priorities, and provide tax relief to the taxpayers.”
With Republicans having considerable majority control of both chambers and little interest or need to court Democrats’ support for their priorities, leaders in both chambers have taken to ending sessions with intraparty standoffs from across the State Capitol. In the end, the leaders and/or their staffs have agreed on most bills behind closed doors, with most other lawmakers waiting at home, then called their chambers back to vote and adjourn for the year.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the leaders could have put their heads together and released companion bills with matching components — like they do regularly and have consistently this session on many policy issues other than property tax reform — which would be headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds for signature now.
“They know that, of course, but it doesn’t benefit them politically to do that, or they seem to think it doesn’t,” he said. “Politics is always part theater — that’s just a truism. But it’s hard to know how much of it is only theatrics.”
While Republican leaders hash out the details, the Legislature finds itself in a rare moment when it comes to high profile issues — bipartisan agreement. Only one Democrat voted against the Senate bill. Only Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester — who represented some of Clayton County until the 2021 redistricting — voted against the House bill.
The other two main tax categories — income and sales — have more visible winners and losers. Income tax in the U.S., through which people sacrifice a percent of their income to pay for government services, has historically been progressive — meaning higher-income people pay more dollars, because they have more income to apply the assigned percentage too. Sales tax has historically been regressive — meaning poorer people pay a greater portion of their money, per purchase, because they have less money total.
Budzisz said bipartisan support for property tax cuts was not too surprising.
“There is a lot of sensitivity around property taxes, because that’s one thing that a lot of people feel — many people directly and others indirectly, because it will pass through (their landlord) if they’re a renter,” he said.
Local governments, which will be challenged to fund services within the constrains of either chamber reform, were less thrilled with the proposals. Of the Senate bill, Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said budgeting would be a struggle if it became law.
“Obviously, if they’re going to get into the levies, it’s going to impact on us,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “All of the benefits for the employees are in general supplemental (over the proposed $3.50 cap). I don’t know how you would begin to do that, because the $3.50 would not close to cut it.”
In other tax news, the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee advanced a bill calling for an amendment to the Iowa State Constitution to ban any future state Legislature from increasing personal or corporate income tax without a two-thirds supermajority voting in favor.
