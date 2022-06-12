A closer look at unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election in Iowa shows more about different candidates’ support from voters in area counties.
Turnout varied in the five counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
In Jones County — where the Republican primary included a showdown between Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Lee Hein, of Monticello — 19.1% of registered voters cast ballots, the area’s highest. Clayton County, which had a three-way Republican primary for two seats on the county Board of Supervisors, was next highest with 16.7%. Dubuque County had 15.7% turnout, while Jackson County had 15.6% turnout. Delaware County, in which there were no contested primaries, had the lowest turnout at 11.9%.
The local votes in the U.S. Senate contests reflected the statewide outcomes.
The three Democrat candidates for a U.S. Senate seat — retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst — received 9,776 votes across the five counties.
The statewide winner, Franken, also was tops in all five counties. That included Dubuque County — where Finkenauer grew up — with 3,773 votes to Finkenauer’s 3,067.
Local votes for the two Republican candidates for U.S. Senate largely matched the statewide results. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley received 78% of votes in his contest against Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin in the five local counties. Statewide, Grassley’s percentage was 73%.
The total number of votes cast for Grassley and Carlin was slightly less than the total number cast for Franken, Finkenauer and Hurst.
While not many conclusions can be drawn from races in which both candidates had uncontested primaries, the numbers are interesting nonetheless.
In the five local counties, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds received more votes, 9,172, than Democrat Deidre DeJear, 8,571. Statewide, Reynolds garnered about 40,000 more votes.
The local counties tallied more votes, 8,868, to longtime Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, a Dubuque native, than for Republican challenger Brenna Bird, with 7,997. Statewide, Bird garnered about 17,000 more votes.
Three of the five local counties — Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties — will be in the new Second Congressional District. In those three counties, Democrat Liz Mathis received more votes, 7,554, than Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, 5,890.
The other two local counties — Jackson and Jones counties — will be in the new First Congressional District. In those two counties, Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks received 2,891 votes compared to 1,340 for Democrat Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan.
Historically, races higher on a ballot receive more votes than those lower down. That was generally true last week as well. An outlier was in Jones County, specifically in the race between Bradley and Hein for Iowa House of Representatives District 66.
In Jackson County, significantly more registered Republicans voted for Miller-Meeks — 1,195 — than did for either Bradley or Hein — 968 — in keeping with usual patterns. But in Jones County, significantly more Republicans voted in the District 66 race — 1,942 — than the 1,696 who voted for Miller-Meeks.
Bradley beat Hein, 1,612 votes to 1,298. Each won one of the two counties they ran to represent. Bradley took Jackson County — which he currently represents — with 668 votes to Hein’s 300. Hein won Jones County — which the two incumbents currently split — but by a narrow margin of 998 to Bradley’s 944.
This election was a primary election, intended not to measure strength toward the general election but to select parties’ nominees.
While numbers tell some stories, just 15.9% of area counties’ voters participated last week. Another 103,902 registered voters did not and could in the Nov. 8 general election.
Bustos highlights biofuels relief
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., shared the news that $48 million in relief grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture soon would go to biofuel producers to help recover from market losses due to COVID-19, including a producer with local facilities.
The USDA Rural Development’s Biofuel Producer’s Relief Program will send $18.3 million to Big River Resources, which has facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Those include Big River United Energy in Dyersville, Iowa.
Endorsements
- Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley endorsed Republican Derrick Van Orden’s campaign for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
Americans for Prosperity, the national Super PAC founded by the Koch Brothers, endorsed Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, in his bid for Iowa House District 67, which will cover all of Delaware County and southwest Dubuque County, including Cascade.
