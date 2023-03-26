Last week, eastern Iowa’s representatives in the U.S. House took numerous government officials and the CEO of video sharing app TikTok to task via different committees on which they serve.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, continued her work on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and spoke about her efforts to highlight human rights abuses from the Chinese government during her weekly press call with Iowa reporters.
“I think our job is to pull back the curtain and let the American people know not only about these atrocities, but about the true risks to continuing to appease the CCP,” she said, in response to a question from the TH, regarding the end goal of the committee’s work. “This is about creating a blueprint so we can be competitive going forward — whether that’s making sure that they’re not allowed to buy our farmland or if we need to put more teeth in our protections of intellectual property... We’re starting in storyteller mode here to help lay the foundation.”
Hinson took her focus on China into another committee as well, pressing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the U.S.’ review of TikTok, during a meeting of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, had a seat on one of the most watched meetings in Congress last week as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce. It questioned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. This came after President Joe Biden became the second consecutive president to go after the popular video sharing app, demanding China sell its shares in the company.
Miller-Meeks said Chew’s testimony calmed none of her concerns about the platform’s potential risks.
“There are serious, bipartisan concerns about TikTok’s affiliation with ByteDance and the Chinese Communist Party, its security measures and its content moderation,” she said. “The committee invited Mr. Chew to have an open and honest dialogue, but unfortunately, we weren’t given sufficient reason to believe his company is doing enough to protect its users. Mr. Chew has a long way to go before any of us are convinced that TikTok isn’t feeding data to the CCP or manipulating content to harm our children.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also joined those targeting TikTok, co-sponsoring the No Funds for Enablers of Adversarial Propaganda Act with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. The bill would deny federal funds to “any individual or entity if it has an agreement, partnership, or advertising relationship with TikTok.”
“Make no mistake — TikTok is an insidious platform weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party to snoop on Americans and negatively influence our children,” she said in a release. “This bill rightfully ensures that American taxpayers aren’t forced to foot the bill for ads that bolster the CCP’s toxic platform.”
So far, the focus on TikTok and growing hard line against China is bipartisan, with many Democrats joining the questioning last week.
School robotics clubs get a boost
The Iowa Senate passed Senate File 398 recently, a bill that would expand funding for high school robotics competitions.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, ran the bill this session, as a former robotics coach herself.
The bill was introduced earlier this session by Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who had seen a presentation from local robotics competitors at the Dubuque County Fair last summer.
“They were exhibiting their robotics projects, and I was so impressed by it,” she said. “After talking to them and their teacher, I knew it was something we needed to include in our school system.”
Duckworth seeks environmental justice
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced the Environmental Justice For All Act last week, creating environmental justice requirements that would ban disparate impacts of future environmental policy on the basis of race, color or national origin. It would create new programs to address the disproportionate adverse health and environmental impacts on communities of color, low-income communities or tribal and indigenous communities, and would direct government agencies to prepare community impact statements on policies before enacting them.
“For far too long, we’ve put our most toxic, most polluting industries next door to Black and brown neighborhoods,” she said in a press conference announcing the bill. “It is past time that we right this wrong.”
Iowa anti-human trafficking program recognized
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate‘s Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative — a statewide education program aimed to help businesses recognize and fight human trafficking — was named one of three finalists for the National Association of Secretaries of State’s IDEAS Award.
Dubuque County Democrats elect officers
The Dubuque County Democrats met for their odd-year caucus recently to elect new officers to lead the county party for the next two years.
The party elected Matt Robinson — the Democrat who ran against Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, in 2022 — as chair. R.R.S. Stewart will serve as first vice chair. Zoie Wernimont will serve as second vice chair. Emily Bush will serve as secretary. Jerry Hammel will serve as treasurer.
Officers also include the immediate past Chair Carrie O’Connor and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Co-Chairs Carla Anderson and Indigo Perry.
