Last week, eastern Iowa’s representatives in the U.S. House took numerous government officials and the CEO of video sharing app TikTok to task via different committees on which they serve.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, continued her work on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and spoke about her efforts to highlight human rights abuses from the Chinese government during her weekly press call with Iowa reporters.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.