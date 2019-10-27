Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, plans to celebrate landmark anniversaries with natural resource and environmental protection bills in the upcoming legislative session.
Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the Iowa State Parks system, as well as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. He wants to celebrate those milestones with renewed enthusiasm for efforts to protect and improve Iowa’s environment, natural resources and public lands.
During a recent conservation event at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Isenhart pointed to some big-ticket items on his list.
First, after 2020, the Resource Enhancement and Protection grant program will sunset. Through this program, local governments across the state have received many millions of dollars for projects.
For instance, the City of Dubuque is currently using REAP funds to return sections of Eagle Point Park and Four Mounds to their natural oak savanna landscape, which will prevent erosion and runoff as well as return them to their historical likeness.
“We need to decide if we’re going to renew that,” Isenhart said. “If we do renew it, are we going to (change it)? We don’t know how that’s going to play out or if it’s going to play out in the next year. Having your voices heard in that process is going to be important.”
He also said there are some in Des Moines who want to go after programs that allow and promote trail maintenance and creation. Conversely, he wants to protect those initiatives.
“There is some sensitivity, although many communities in rural Iowa understand that it’s a tremendous economic development opportunity,” Isenhart said.
Isenhart also regularly reminds folks that the state Legislature has never funded the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund — also known as the Iowa Water and Land Legacy fund, or IWILL — created by 63% of Iowa voters in 2010.
The idea is to implement a ⅜-cent sales tax to fill that fund, which will be used for conservation projects on public lands. Isenhart said that executive officials have told him that discussing the tax was, at long last, “under active consideration by the governor’s office.”
Isenhart said he planned to fight to make sure the Democratic minority are part of those discussions, as he expects the measure could have bipartisan support.
In general, Isenhart encouraged local officials — several of whom attended his event — to be ready to move on projects, as there are always funds available.
National PAC backs Republican women
The Elevate PAC — launched by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., after the 2018 midterm elections — seeks to increase gender diversity in the U.S. House of Representatives by funding women primary candidates.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, is among the candidates chosen by the PAC. She hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat, for representation of Iowa’s First Congressional District in 2020.
Hinson also faces Winneshiek County man Thomas Hansen and Jackson County’s Darren White in the Republican primary.
The Elevate PAC has already contributed $5,000 to Hinson’s campaign, along with its endorsement.
Esther Joy King, a Republican primary candidate for the seat representing Illinois’ 17th Congressional District — currently held by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat — also is reportedly being eyed for backing by the Elevate PAC.
Youth Straw Poll
Older high school students in Iowa have the opportunity to participate in the youth straw poll on Tuesday.
The poll gives students the opportunity to weigh in on the 2020 elections, if they’re old enough. That window has grown this year, as those who will be 18 by Nov. 3, 2020 — election day — will be allowed to participate.
“We’re very excited about 17-year-olds having the opportunity to vote in the primaries, and with the Iowa Youth Straw Poll coming up, it’s an opportunity for young people to let these candidates know that their opinions count and their voice is important,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a release.
candidates commit to Finkenauer’s fish fry
Finkenauer this week announced an all-star lineup for the inaugural Finkenauer Fish Fry. Nine of the 18 major Democratic presidential primary candidates will make appearances.
In order of appearance, those include:
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. of Minnesota
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker,
- of New Jersey
- U.S. Sen.
Bernie Sanders,
- of Vermont
- Former Vice President
Joe Biden
- U.S. Sen.
Kamala Harris
- , of California
- Former U.S. Rep.
Beto O’Rourke
- , of Texas
- U.S. Sen.
Elizabeth Warren
- , of Massachusetts
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor
Pete Buttigieg
Tom Steyer
The event, set for 12:30 p.m. at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, costs $35 per person, which includes a meal. The theme is “A Conversation About Infrastructure and Jobs.”
Calendar
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Loras College Fieldhouse, 1450 Alta Vista Street — Biden will hold a community event on a campaign swing through Iowa.
5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Calkins Barn, 104 E. Main St., Wyoming, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, will hold his 2020 re-election campaign kickoff event, feature Klobuchar and Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand as speakers.