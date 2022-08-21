As the final states close out the midterm primary election calendar, many area candidates, campaigns and PACS kicked off a flurry of advertising activity in the past week.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, aired a new ad opening with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., asking the viewer to “send reenforcements to Washington.” It continues “We need Ashley Hinson back in Congress to fight crippling inflation, lower gas prices, cut taxes and stop rampant crime.” Scott’s Opportunity Matters Fund Super PAC paid for the 30-second ad spot.
Republican — and retired Navy SEAL — Derrick Van Orden also launched an ad last week, pinned to the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation and warfare.
“Like you, a year ago I was disgusted when Biden fled Afghanistan,” Van Orden said in the ad. “(inaudible) I’m so pissed. Thirteen of my brothers and sisters are dead and thousands of Americans and allies abandoned to the Taliban. No one’s been held accountable. No one’s been fired.”
He goes on to say his criticism of the withdrawal is “not a partisan issue.” Van Orden’s campaign paid for the ad.
The reelection campaign committee for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., ran a digital ad claiming his opponent, Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, would “defund the police,” join Congress’ most progressive cohort, coined “The Squad,” and would open the U.S. southern border if elected. The ad closes with a picture of Barnes behind the words “Mandela Barnes, dangerously liberal on crime.”
Johnson also lost an ad last week, as reported by the New York Times — one of two Senate Republican candidates in increasingly unsure races to have an ad pulled by the National Republican Senate Committee recently.
Following President Joe Biden signing Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act into law, three PACS and nonprofits — Climate Power, the League of Conservation Voters and Future Forward USA Action — teamed up on a $10 million, national TV ad campaign to define the law their way.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said this is just the beginning of growing ad activity ahead of the November election: “It’s pre-Labor Day, for goodness sakes.”
He also shed some light on political ads, their impact and how they have changed in recent election cycles.
First, Budzisz said readers can expect candidates to spend millions on ads like those coming out last week.
“There’s an entire industry, a lot of consultants, all making their living making those ads,” he said.
But, Budzisz said the measured impact of political ads may not seem immediately worth the price.
“As a general overview, the political science studies that look at the effectiveness of ads tend to show that they have little or minimal difference in terms of changing voters minds or impacting voters,” he said. “If they do make a difference, it is in the margins.”
Specifically, Budzisz pointed to a 2020 study by Alexander Coppock, Seth J. Jill and Lynn Vavreck in the journal “Science.” It tested 49 ads in 59 unique experiments on 34,000 people during the 2016 presidential election.
“We find small average effects on candidate favorability and vote,” read the abstract. “During the primary and general election, in battleground states, for Democrats, Republicans and Independents, effects are similarly small.”
But, Budzisz pointed out, the margins are where some elections are won.
“That’s true, if you think about these close races,” he said. “In a tight environment, 0.1% here, 0.2% there can make the difference between winning and losing.”
The 2020 study agreed: “Despite these small effects, campaign advertising may still play a large role in election outcomes.”
Budzisz said that frequency of ads affects how well a candidate’s message can stick and, especially for “candidates with low name recognition,” can cause viewers to remember a candidate. Also, negative ads have been shown to raise questions in viewers, while positive ads have been shown to inspire less critical thinking.
Given society’s unplugging from traditional TV and radio sources, especially among younger voters, Budzisz said to expect more digital ads as well, since going viral extends an investment’s effect.
He said the NRSC pulling Johnson’s ad could be for a number of reasons.
“Pulling an ad or increasing ad buy usually reflects where people think they can get a return on investment — do they think this is the best place to put their money,” he said. “But just because a group pulls an ad out now doesn’t mean they won’t come back with the money later.”
Post-primary promenade
Several area Iowa candidates also brought high-profile national politicians home to meet voters recently.
Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley made waves by inviting former Vice President Mike Pence — and rumored 2024 presidential candidate — along with him to the Iowa State Fair on Friday to kick off a statewide tour of Iowa events from Pence. In recent primaries, Pence and former President Donald Trump endorsed opposing candidates in races across the nation. Iowa political opponents were displeased.
The Iowa Democratic Party labeled it “calling in favors from Washington” in his reelection bout with retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, a Democrat. Later, they “slammed Pence’s extremism” in statements.
District 1 Congressional hopeful and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis held an event with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. — a 2020 presidential primary contender who did fairly well in rural areas during the Iowa Caucuses — for a Cedar Rapids discussion on prescription drug affordability.
Hinson also, last week, announced a full slate of supporters — including Scott, Grassley, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. — for her 2nd annual Ashley’s BBQ Bash fundraiser, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Linn County Fairgrounds.
CALENDAR
• 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. — Liz Mathis will be the marquee speaker at the Greater Dubuque Chamber of Commerce’s third Politics & Eggs event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.