Just over two months from Election Day 2022, voter registration impacts in eastern Iowa from this tumultuous midterm year’s blockbuster political news events are unclear and apparently less pronounced than either party has publicly guessed.
In terms of total registered voters, no area Iowa counties have grown much in 2022. Even Dubuque County only added 215 since Jan. 1, according to Iowa Secretary of State records for Sept. 1. Clayton County’s registered voter list grew by 88. Delaware County added 53. Jackson County added 26.
That does not necessarily mean that many people who were not registered chose to register for the first time. If people died and family members notified their county auditor, they are removed from voter registration lists, for instance. Or, if people moved away and thought to tell election officials, so, too, are they removed. So there may be some more new voters than the growth in registered voters shows.
As far as partisan affiliation goes, though, news in these four counties was better for Republicans, again, than for Democrats.
Clayton County gained 375 active Republicans between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1. The county lost 19 active Democrats, and 162 active voters who are registered under no party.
Delaware County gained 115 active Republicans, lost 39 active Democrats, and 58 voters registered as no party.
Dubuque County, historically, the region’s reliably Democratic voting hub, gained 275 active Republicans, lost 444 active Democrats, and 182 active voters registered under neither party.
Jackson County gained 260 active Republicans, lost 255 active Democrats, and 47 active voters registered under no party.
Both major political parties and candidates up and down the ballot have been making calculations and changing directions or talking points based on major political news this year — historically high inflation for many Republicans, the ideologically split U.S. Supreme Court’s majority decision to repeal the legal right to abortion, and more.
Although there is no way to know the true cause, some of these changes in party registrations follow these landmark events.
For instance, of the 375 Republicans gained in Clayton County, 234 were since the Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June. In Dubuque County, only 24 of the Republicans gained were after the abortion decision. But, Dubuque County has lost 127 of its Democrats since that date.
One way to lose active voters is for them to be marked as inactive, by not participating locally in two prior elections. Secretary of State’s Office Communications Director Kevin Hall said this is often due to people moving away and not notifying elections officials.
Each county did gain inactive voters, although not enough to make up for the increase in shifts to Republican registrations.
Clayton County gained one inactive Democrat and seven inactive Republicans.
Delaware County gained 40 inactive voters — 12 Democrats, 10 Republicans, 14 under no party and four under other parties.
Dubuque County gained 577 inactive voters — 235 Democrats, 115 Republicans, 213 under no party and 14 under other parties.
Jackson County gained 70 inactive voters — 13 Democrats, 33 Republicans and 24 under no party.
The only county to have lost inactive voters was Clayton County, by three total.
These are net numbers, which do not track individuals, so it is impossible to tell who shifted from which category to which. But, they do describe potential voter blocks for candidates to target or write off.
Bustos’ farewell tour
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., announced her final Heartland Tour across Northwest Illinois before retiring at the end of this year.
The nearest her tour will come to Jo Daviess County, which she has represented for 10 years, is Freeport and the Quad Cities.
Endorsements
Tea Party Express, the nation’s biggest Tea Party PAC, endorsed U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — candidate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District — was endorsed by the National Education Association, the union for public school teachers.
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District — was endorsed by the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, the union for public employees.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was endorsed by nine major agricultural organizations recently — Volunteers for Agriculture (the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation), Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, Venture Dairy Co-op and the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.
Calendar
• 11 a.m. today, Cole Park, corner of Park and Sixth Streets, Bellevue — Tony Amsler, the Democrat running for Iowa’s new House District 66, will host an ice cream social featuring Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City — candidate for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, which will include Jackson County — and Democrat Matt Robinson, candidate for Iowa’s new Senate District 33, which covers rural Dubuque County and most of Jackson County.
• 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main Street — The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative conference, featuring a full schedule of panel discussions on government policy between business leaders from various sectors.
