The depth of summer and the county fair season bring so many aspects of tri-state life together on one place. You’ll see cattle shows and kettle corn, carnival rides and fair queens, and yes, candidates.

County fairgrounds, their parades and community halls always have been ground zero for campaigns in election years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.