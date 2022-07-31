The depth of summer and the county fair season bring so many aspects of tri-state life together on one place. You’ll see cattle shows and kettle corn, carnival rides and fair queens, and yes, candidates.
County fairgrounds, their parades and community halls always have been ground zero for campaigns in election years.
But lately, most candidates stopping in the area, even in Dubuque, the tri-state’s urban center, have been talking about rural voters, almost exclusively.
Democrat John Norwood, running for Iowa secretary of agriculture, said he is focused on showing up and listening in rural communities more than other members of his party might have in the past.
“If you want to win an election, you have to show up,” he said. “Showing empathy, being relatable and coming up with some solutions that would be helpful in rural Iowa are key, particularly on the top line. Parties go through cycles. And I think we’re in a time when people are looking for a new vision, where having a system based just on productive scaling and winner-takes-all is not delivering the results Iowans want to see.”
His opponent, Republican incumbent Secretary Mike Naig’s campaign, sent out a blast last week warning of Democrats or “Socialists in Washington D.C.” allegedly plotting to destroy rural life with the Green New Deal — complete with a ghostly black-and-white image of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., before a cornfield background.
“As your Secretary of Agriculture, I will always stand up against harmful policies like the Green New Deal, defend our farmers, and preserve Iowa agriculture for future generations,” read an accompanying statement.
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, also said she is focusing on drawing more votes from rural, redder counties to help bolster her overall portfolio.
“(Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District) took six counties in from the 4th District — Steve King country,” she said at the Dubuque County Democrats’ headquarters recently. “The good news is three are Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Chickasaw — Democrats have run in those counties. We know that we can win those counties or get very high numbers in those counties. They’re getting to know me or do know me. At least two of them saw me on TV.”
Hardin County, Mathis said, would be harder, but could contribute.
“Hardin is 4,100 Republicans to 1,700 Democrats,” she said. “We told them it’s a numbers game. We know we’re going to have a hard time getting people to vote this way. We’re not going to get 51%. It’s numbers. But we can get 39%, 40% or 41%.”
Democrats in particular seem to have a renewed focus on reclaiming some of their standing in rural counties. All but a handful of rural precincts in the tri-state area have turned out for the Republican candidate for Congress in the past three election cycles.
In Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, three of the four Democrats running in that primary — Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Brad Pfaff — focused on their rural and agricultural roots in recent TH interviews and in their campaign materials. All three also said they think their rural voters want a candidate who is “calm” rather than contributing to the “chaos” of far-right Republicans — lumping in the de facto Republican nominee one of them will face, Derrick Van Orden, whose campaign did not respond with comment for this column.
“When I talk to people, I say, ‘Hi, I’m Rebecca Cooke. I’m running for Congress. I grew up on a dairy farm. These are my values.’ And they respond to those values,” she said. “I don’t say ‘Hi, I’m Rebecca Cooke. I’m a Democrat.’ They’ll walk right past me.”
Out at the Dubuque County Fair this past week, both county parties have had booths in prominent locations in the community hall, where candidates and volunteers can meet with a steady stream of would-be voters.
Republican Jennifer Smith, of Dubuque — running for Iowa House District 72 — was at the Dubuque County GOP booth late Thursday afternoon. She said she thought rural voters went Republican due to what she called her party’s focus on self-sufficiency.
“When a farmer is out on his tractor, he has to make decisions in the moment and live with the results or reap the benefits,” she said. “He has the freedom to do that. I think rural people respond to a respect for self-sufficiency, which is what our message is.”
It is important to note that many area precincts and counties outside the City of Dubuque have been toss-ups in recent memory. Even in the most consistently Republican precincts in Clayton County, Democrat candidates tend to get more than 30% of the vote. In a year of several area races expected to be tight, every vote can count. Famously, incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa — now running in a district that has absorbed Jackson County — only secured election in 2020 by six votes.
Dubuque County Democrats also has had a booth at the fair. Chair Carrie O’Connor told the TH Thursday that county candidates have been deliberately engaging with rural voters this year and that the fair booth was one of the biggest events for reaching voters outside the city of Dubuque.
Matt Robinson, a Democrat running for Iowa Senate District 33, said he has had his best luck talking to rural voters one on one, including recently with a construction worker in Jackson County, who had supported Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“We got to talking about the unemployment law, which (Reynolds) had just signed,” he said of the measure that cut the amount of time people can collect unemployment benefits after losing a job from more than six months down to four months. “I showed him the bill. He said ‘Well, that’s not right.’ Then he said, ‘We’ll see you in November.’”
Calendar
1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Flora Park’s open-air brick pavilion, 2605 Pennsylvania Ave. — Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will host her 5th Annual Corn Boil with numerous Democrat candidates as guests: U.S. Senate candidate retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, candidate for Iowa governor Deidre DeJear and candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.