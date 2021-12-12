Last week, a $100 million investment in water infrastructure and conservation practices was announced and celebrated across Iowa, but the question of who gets the credit has been split.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week two new conservation programs to be funded with $100 million of the money the state got from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill passed earlier this year.
With $75 million, Reynolds is creating the Water Infrastructure Fund — supporting projects that reduce excess nutrient runoff or flood risks, improve drought resiliency, improve public health or promote re-use of water and wastewater. The other $25 million will go to the Conservation Infrastructure Projects, administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, to incentivize farmers and other landowners to “accelerate” conservation practices to improve water quality.
“We recognize the value and importance of water quality and what that means to families, businesses and economic prosperity for our state,” Reynolds said in a release. “That’s why we remain committed to improving Iowa’s water quality and providing these historic investments to local communities, landowners and organizations that aim to protect, preserve and restore Iowa’s water resources.”
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a fellow Republican, was quick to praise the governor’s allocations.
“Thank you to Governor Reynolds for her continued support for soil health and water quality practices in Iowa,” he said in a release. “These additional resources will build on the momentum that’s been achieved with dedicated funding from the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds, and help even more farmers and landowners implement proven conservation practices.”
Democrats, too, were happy to applaud the programs after their announcement. But, Democrats also noticed that Reynolds made no acknowledgment of how the money came to Iowa.
“Governor Reynolds’ news release today titled “$100M investment in Water Infrastructure, Conservation Practices” left out a key fact, one Iowans need to know,” said Iowa Senate Majority Leader Zach Wahls, in a release. “Every Iowa Republican member of Congress voted against the legislation providing these funds.”
ARPA was passed in March on a party-line vote, with every Republican in Congress voting against. And at the time, Reynolds vehemently opposed ARPA.
But in several announcements of allocations to new programs, Reynolds has made no mention of that opposition or of Democrats in D.C. being responsible for Iowa having the funding.
Nationally, Republicans are blaming ARPA — and President Joe Biden’s support of it — for rising inflation, turning that into their main talking point heading into the 2022 midterm election year.
Nationally, Democrats are trying to remind people where relief funding came from. And, based on polls, that effort has been a struggle.
Approval of the Democratic-majority Congress peaked at the time of ARPA’s passage in march, at 36% nationally, according to Gallup polls. As of Friday, that had dropped to 23.3%, via a Real Clear Politics national average of polls.
And Biden’s approval rating has been stuck low, at 42.3% as of Friday, again according to RCP’s national average.
U.S. House passes Kind’s CWD bill
The U.S. House passed a bill, 393-33, that would direct $70 million per year through fiscal year 2028 toward research and management of chronic wasting disease — a fatal disease killing deer across the eastern U.S., including in Wisconsin.
The bill was introduced by U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.
“CWD poses a big threat to deer herds here in Wisconsin, and in turn our outdoor economy and traditions,” Kind said. “Today, Congress took a critical step towards combating this disease and making sure state and tribal efforts to manage its spread are supported. I’m proud to have led this bipartisan push to bring our scientists, local officials, and sportsmen together to address CWD and make sure our deer populations stay healthy for generations to come.”
Lawmakers push support for locks and dams
Federal lawmakers of the Mississippi River formed a bipartisan, bicameral, united front through a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize the construction of the long-planned Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program with the $2.5 billion for inland waterways provided in the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The program would replace seven locks and dams lower down the upper Mississippi River and include ecosystem restoration projects all along the region’s stretch of the river. The lock and dam replacements would increase efficiencies along the Mississippi and move Locks and Dams 10, 11 and 12 — in the TH coverage area — further up in the queue to be replaced in the future.
The letter was led by area lawmakers U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa. Their letter was cosigned by nearly every lawmaker whose district touches the Mississippi — Including U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis.; Darin La Hood, R-Ill.; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; and Mark Pocan, D-Wis.
Iowa senator running for state treasurer
Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, announced last week that he would run for Iowa state treasurer, challenging incumbent Democrat Michael Fitzgerald.
Koelker to chair appropriations subcommittee
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, has been selected to chair the bicameral Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee beginning with the 2022 legislative session.
Endorsements
Forty-nine Republican members of the Iowa House endorsed U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection bid last week, including local lawmakers — Iowa Reps. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.