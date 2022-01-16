For the first time in years, the Telegraph Herald had no assigned desk on press row in the Iowa State Senate this week for the 2022 legislative session’s opening week — because for the first time ever, Senate leaders banned press from the chamber floor.
The Senate’s Republican leadership officially based their decision on what they called a proliferation of “non-traditional media outlets,” growing in number and wanting press credentials.
After Gov. Kim Reynolds‘ Condition of the State address Tuesday night, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Iowa, repeated her leadership’s position.
“It’s hard to know who is press and who is not press,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “And there are only so many desks up there. And you can still sit in the public gallery, so that’s only 13 feet farther away ... I know, change is hard.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, called it “another nail in the coffin of Democracy, that Republicans have been building for years.”
The full impact of this move won’t be clear for some time. But the change in how coverage is done in the state Capitol provided stark contrast — largely because coverage could be compared in real time by walking across the building.
The Iowa House of Representatives — which also has a Republican majority — did not follow the Senate’s lead and, in fact, accommodated more news outlets than usual on press row (lines of permanent desks on either side of the chamber in question’s leader). The Telegraph Herald was given an assigned desk there for this year’s session.
So the relationship between reporters and lawmakers played out much the way it always had. Throughout the day — between committee meetings and other work — representatives of both parties stopped by just to check in, to answer questions from reporters or to give advance notice or even hard copies of bills they are working on. As long as the House was not in session, reporters could also walk to a representative’s desk to ask a question there or move to one of the leather benches lining the walls. Even senators, unable to reach reporters at will in their chamber, came into the House to share information or answer questions.
House Republican representatives, including members of leadership, stopped by to say they did not understand their Senate counterparts’ decision to ban press from the chamber.
To cover the Senate in-person in the new way, a reporter would have to take an elevator up a floor and find a seat in the public seating gallery, without a desk, and watch the Senate when it is in session, hearing speeches or statements prepared by senators. To ask a senator a question, a reporter would have to contact them — either by phone, email or via handwritten notes delivered by Capitol staff at the chamber door — and just hope they respond.
Throughout the day, though, both Sens. Koelker and Jochum were quick to respond to text messages requesting an interview and free with their time. Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, was happy to answer questions if found in the Capitol’s public areas.
But that kind of coverage can be done remotely and depends on senators’ schedules, which often do not align with newspaper deadlines, and their explicit plan to give reporters information they want to share. Reporters can now watch committee meetings and full Senate action online, due at first to the pandemic, and reach out to senators via phone or email.
It lacks all of the in-the-moment, spontaneous and casual connection reporters have still in the House and have historically had in the Senate, access to the type of interactions and information they — and through them — the public would not have access to otherwise.
On Tuesday, Senate Democrats denounced Republican leaders’ press ban in a release, titled “Return Iowa Reporters to the Floor of the Iowa Senate.” On Wednesday, the senate’s policy was posted formally to the Legislature’s website.
Responses to Reynolds’ tax plan
Soon after Iowa Governor Reynolds left the House, following her annual Condition of the State address and laying out her plan for a 4% flat income tax, eliminating income taxes altogether for retirees and much more, responses began flooding in.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, lauded her governor’s plan.
“Governor Reynolds safely reopened our economy and our schools, she puts working families first, understands what rural America needs, and values freedom,” she said in a release. “Tonight, she laid out a bold vision to keep Iowa the best place to work, live and raise a family.”
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce also commended Reynolds’ tax plan.
“A robust reduction in Iowa’s individual income tax as suggested in Reynold’s address would be a huge win for Iowa’s small business owners,” said Vice President for Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf, in an email.
There were plenty of critics as well. Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement said in a release that what Reynolds did not say was more “notable” than what she said.
“On taxes, we needed to hear that revenue matters and we will invest our tax dollars wisely to finally address our fragile mental healthcare infrastructure, tackle the increasing costs of childcare and its shrinking workforce, increase support and training for direct care workers, and other underfunded programs that will make Iowa an attractive state for people to live and thrive,” the release said.
Durbin digs into domestic terrorism
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. — as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — held a hearing last week titled “The Domestic Terrorism Threat One Year After January 6.”
“I first held a hearing on the domestic terrorism threat in 2012, after a White supremacist murdered seven Sikh worshipers in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Today, 10 years later, that threat is worse,” he said during the hearing, pitching again his Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act from 2017. “So, at the outset of today’s hearing, I would like to respectfully request that every member of this Committee use this hearing to explicitly condemn the use — or threat — of violence to advance political goals. It’s a simple request, but sadly, a necessary one.”
Endorsements
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, was endorsed by Americans for Prosperity–Iowa. Due to redistricting, both Bradley and Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, live in and are running to represent the new House of Representatives District 66, which covers all of Jones County and most of Jackson County.