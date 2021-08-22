The withdrawal of U.S. forces, personnel and allies from Afghanistan, after 20 years of war, is not looking good for President Joe Biden — the one who finally enacted it.
According to FiveThirty-
Eight’s approval rating tracker, compiling many national polls, Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50% for the first time in his presidency. As of 5 p.m. Friday, it was at 48.9% with 45.2% disapproval.
“You’re already seeing the first impacts,” said Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College. “It’s the media attention on it coupled with what seems to be a failure and what seems to be a lack of planning.”
Amid the footage of desperate Afghanistan residents — reportedly those who aided the United States’ efforts there and their families — trying to flee the country, Biden’s political opponents have begun to circle.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told the Telegraph Herald that the problems with the withdrawal are Biden’s responsibility.
“(Biden) is president of the United States today. He’s the one who said we were going to withdraw the troops by Sept. 11,” Grassley said. “He shouldn’t have sent that signal. He could have withdrawn the troops ... He was told by his military advisers, Joint Chiefs of Staff, intelligence community that the Taliban could take over Afghanistan faster than a lot of people thought. It happened. There’s a crisis.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa — a veteran who served in Afghanistan herself — sent letters to Biden and members of his administration admonishing them for allowing U.S. machinery and munitions to fall into the hands of the Taliban.
“It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment payed for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies,” she wrote. “Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
She also joined bipartisan message urging Biden to immediately evacuate Afghan Special Immigration Visa Program applicants.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, lumped the Afghan withdrawal in with her concerns about undocumented immigrants entering the U.S.
“The Biden Administration’s thoughtless withdrawal from Afghanistan, in combination with their failed border policies, has put us in a vulnerable national security situation,” she said in a release. “It is all the more important that the Administration answer these questions and ensure Americans and Iowans that dangerous criminals detained at our Southern Border, including potential terrorists, are not being released into our country.”
For his part, Biden said in a Friday address that his administration had made significant progress since Monday.
“We have secured the airport, enabling flights to resume,” he said. “Not just military flights, but civilian charters and other — from other countries and the NGOs taking out civilians and vulnerable Afghans ... We’ve already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 since our military airlift began on August the 14th. Thousands more have been evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the U.S. government.”
According to Budzisz, Biden’s legacy is going to depend on his administration keeping up and improving on that performance in coming days.
“This week, the next 10 days are going to be critically important,” he said. “This is the end of a long story. But the end has a lot of human drama attached to it, where the story of the last administration negotiating with the Taliban was far lower profile.”
Budzisz said that Biden personally benefits from this withdrawal occurring long before he needs to worry about the 2024 presidential election. But, there are the 2022 midterm congressional races and tight margins in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
“Will it impact congressional races in the midterm? It can if there is continued inability of the U.S. to respond or if things escalate with more bloodshed,” Budzisz said. “If two weeks from now, things have improved in the sense of us getting thousands and thousands of people out, the long-term hit for President Biden is probably not dramatic.”
He said that would be because foreign policy rarely, historically tops voters’ list of priorities when at the ballot.
“It’s usually the economy, how they’re doing, right now the pandemic,” Budzisz said.
But, he said Democrats — especially those in close districts — will need to not ignore the problems.
“The Democrats’ best play public opinion-wise is for them to hold Biden’s feet to the fire,” Budzisz said. “And you’re already seeing Democrats saying ‘This needs to change now.’ You’re also not seeing a full-throated defense of Biden from the Democrats.”
He added that backlash from the public is somewhat limited by the fact that the withdrawal from Afghanistan, in theory if not in recent practice, is overwhelmingly popular across the country.
Reynolds vs. Biden
Last week, a spat began between Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and President Biden when the latter was critical of Iowa’s new law banning schools from making mask mandates as the school year begins. Biden even ordered his education secretary to investigate legal actions to take against states which have enacted such laws.
Reynolds, in response, said Biden had misplaced priorities and should focus on doing his own job.
“I think it’s incredible that he’s coming after me when we led the country in getting our kids back in school, doing it safely and responsibly,” she told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “We’ve done that from the beginning where he just basically paid lip service to children all across this country while kowtowing to the teachers union.”
Grassley receives Medical Care Champion Award
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, received the 2021 Medical Care Champion Award from the Iowa Physician Assistant Society. This award recognizes a lawmaker who acted as a champion for physician assistants and demonstrated outstanding support of affordable and accessible quality medical care.
“Physician assistants play a critical role in our health care system, working across various practices and specialties. Especially in Iowa, where physician assistants help keep our rural health care running,” Grassley said. “I enjoyed meeting with students and faculty from the University of Dubuque’s physician assistant program (this week). As always, I plan to bring their commonsense perspectives to the policymaking tables in Washington.”