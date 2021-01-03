For local party leaders and political scientists, the divisive 2020 political calendar might have offered lessons for years ahead.
If readers can believe it, just a year ago, eastern Iowa was awash not with a novel coronavirus, but by a diverse field of Democratic candidates for president, vying for support in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. Since, the area saw contentious primary campaigns and elections sewn through the barriers of the COVID-19 pandemic, bitter general election battles, and seats flipped at the county, state, congressional levels on up to the president of the United States.
All of that revealed some strengths and weaknesses in political realities in Dubuque County.
The Republican Party in general saw big gains there. Not only did President Donald Trump take the county again, this time over President-elect Joe Biden, but Trump did so by greater numbers than in 2016 — which was already a historic win by a Republican in the historically blue county. Republican Ashley Hinson didn’t quite flip Dubuque County’s support away from outgoing U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. But, the big number of votes Representative-elect Hinson received from there definitely helped her secure the win. Republicans Harley Pothoff and Steve Bradley also unseated incumbent Democrats — Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker and Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, of Anamosa, respectively.
All this thrilled Alexis Lundgren — daughter of Iowa Rep. Shannon Lungren, R-Peosta — who safely secured her own re-election as chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party.
“We kept Dubuque County red, which is our goal,” Alexis Lundgren said. “It has obviously been a challenging year, with COVID and everything. And, I have definitely learned a lot. I ran my first caucuses too, which was also a lot. This was my first presidential election as the chairwoman. It was a weird year and a big election.”
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the Republicans’ big year in the county highlighted and maybe secured some new political realities.
“The split between the county and the city — in Dubuque County, especially — was very visible this year,” he said. “Looking at the numbers, that split between urban and rural has been accelerating and becomes more and more predictive.”
Budzisz said that was true not just for partisanship, but positions on issues and ideology. He also said it was harder for local politicians to shake off national political movements this year.
“I think Dave Baker’s loss is an example of both of these trends,” he said. “The discussion over masks and other issues got connected to the broader political climate. This difficulty for Democrats getting healthy chunks of votes out in the county was, I think, evident of that. It’s interesting because his position on masks wasn’t out of line with what you heard people out in the county say, but it didn’t matter because of that (D next to his name.)”
Budzisz said that nationwide partisanship was something Iowans proudly kept themselves apart from in the past, but showed, this year, they could avoid no longer. He said also, though, that Republicans succeeded, at least in one race, also by selecting strong, savvy candidates.
“You saw that especially with Hinson,” Budzisz said. “Strategically and tactically, she was seen as allied with the president on national issues, but was also not a divisive figure in the same way, and was able to stand on her own on other things.”
None of this made a great year for Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Steve Drahozal.
“There was a lot of inertia against us,” he said. “There needs to be some changes in the framing of what the Democratic Party does. There were some forces that wanted to treat the 2020 campaign like it was any other campaign other than that we didn’t door knock.”
Drahozal said some issues surrounded technology. Others were in communication with the state and national parties. But he said some of the issue is just changing ideologies of especially younger voters in Dubuque County.
“When we looked at the numbers originally, right off the bat people in the party here said it was about not getting out the vote,” he said. “But, I looked at the number of people who voted in 2020 and we had the largest turnout in Democratic voters in eight years. We turned out a huge number of voters. The other side just turned out more.”
Novak returns to key committees
Wis. Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, announced last week that he will again chair the Assembly’s Committee on Local Government.
“I am honored to be re-appointed chair” Novak said in a release. “I believe my strong background in local government will prove to be valuable to the committee as we work to address the many challenges brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He will also serve as a member of the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Environment, Committee on Mental Health, Committee on Rural Development, and Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety.
Calendar
3 p.m. today, Zoom — The City of Dubuque’s state lawmakers — Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum — will hold their annual listening session in the leadup to the 2021 Legislative Session
Noon, Tuesday, Zoom — The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold annual legislative forum with Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
8:30 a.m. Thursday, Zoom — The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Kickoff, with Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, Rep.-elect Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.