Iowa state officials visiting Dubuque County last week highlighted efforts they plan to propose in next year’s legislative session, should they be reelected in November.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, was the marquee speaker at Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren‘s annual BBQ Bash fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 12.
There, he said voters can expect restrictions on the state’s county boards of supervisors’ control over property taxes.
“It’s one of the most difficult taxes to deal with, because it includes local and county governments as well, and you have to try and find that balance so they can provide services,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “Of all taxes, that’s probably the one we hear the most concerns about, how it continues to increase. For a lot of people, it is outpacing the ability for them to afford it. Even if levies stay the same, you see assessments growing at such a rate that it is still money out of your pocket.”
Grassley said as a leader, he allows lawmakers in his caucus to drive discussions, but he has heard support for addressing the issue.
“It’s going to get a serious conversation,” he said. “We just don’t know what all that will look like.”
In an interview about farmland prices, Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham, a Democrat, defended his Board of Supervisors’ efforts to reduce the levy and, in many cases, the amount people pay.
“If you look at the map and you’re talking about the county, the overall tax levy and, increasingly, the tax bill is being led (in decreases) by Dubuque County,” he said. “The whole dollar amount changed — not a great deal, but it’s better.”
Lundgren said she would support a legislative attempt to control property taxes to some degree.
“Generally, all of the levies that the counties have the ability to control aren’t going down. And assessments are way up — we all know that,” she said. “We had this fight two years ago when we talked about transparency, when it comes to property taxes.”
Lundgren said she had received pushback from past Dubuque County supervisors on legislative intervention.
“The argument I heard from a supervisor who is no longer on the board of supervisors was ‘Stay in your lane. This isn’t your business’,” she said. “Well, the state, per the Constitution, gives authority to the counties to tax. If they’re not lowering those levies, they’re essentially raising taxes. So, we’re going to have to do something about it. I think we’ve got to give some tax relief. The Constitution gives the authority to the Legislature to give the authority to local governments.”
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said he would like to see stronger limitations on officials using taxpayer dollars for political self-promotion.
“We filed a report that pointed out both (Governor Kim) Reynolds and the Polk County Board of Supervisors — led by Democrats — did the same thing,” he said. “They put themselves into advertisements paid for by taxpayer dollars. They weren’t PSAs. They were paid ads. The statute right now only prohibits statewide elected officials and legislators from doing this. Legally speaking, every county elected official could be putting money into paid advertising, paid for by taxpayer dollars, that are just promoting themselves.”
Reynolds opposes student debt forgiveness
Republican Iowa Gov. Reynolds led a letter from 21 Republican governors to President Joe Biden, opposing his forgiveness of $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year and $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell grants for low-income students.
“We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” she said in a release. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”
In response, Democratic Party-aligned group Progress Iowa said in a release that Reynolds’ stance betrays “hypocrisy.”
“The burden of student loan debt has forced millions of Americans into terrible choices, like staying in a bad job or delaying needed medical care,” said Executive Director Matt Sinovic. “Thankfully, President Biden’s decision to forgive thousands in student loan debt will put money back into the hands of people who keep our economy going ... For years (Reynolds) has failed to adequately fund public schools, continuing to cut funding for Iowa’s public universities. At the same time, she has sent massive tax cuts to the companies that are price-gouging Iowa consumers. Reynolds is showing Iowans her true colors by railing against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness that is helping thousands of Iowans afford their bills and the things that matter most.”
Pate celebrates Maquoketa students’ voter registration
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented Marquette Catholic High School with a Carrie Chapman Catt Award for registering 90% of eligible student voters last week.
Awards
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker
- , R-Dyersville, was named a 2022 “Friend of Iowa Business” from Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation, along with receiving the group’s endorsement.
- The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce presented Wisconsin Rep.
Travis Tranel
- , R-Cuba City, with a “Working for Wisconsin” award.
- The Technology and Manufacturing Association presented Illinois Rep.
Andrew Chesney
- , R-Freeport, one of its 2022 Champions of Small and Mid-Sized Manufacturers awards.
Calendar
5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S Main St., Galena — Jo Daviess County Democrats will host its 5th Annual fundraiser, featuring Democratic Party candidates — Lisa Haderlien for Illinois 16th Congressional District, Gerald Podraza, candidate for Illinois 45th Senate District, and Karla Niemann, candidate for Circuit Court Judge 15th Judicial District. Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be featured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.