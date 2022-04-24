A look beneath the total dollar amounts shown in federal candidates’ recent quarterly campaign finance filings shows more about the types of donors giving to each candidate — individuals, parties or political action committees.
The race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat, currently — and for more than four decades — held by Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, shows a pattern in that regard.
Grassley raised a good deal more than his competitors across the aisle in the period from Jan. 1 to March 31. He came in with $1.68 million. Democrat and retired Admiral Mike Franken received $1.4 million. Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, received
$1.15 million.
Those dollar amounts came from different types of sources, though. Of Grassley’s, 64% came from individual donations. Another 23% came from PACs. The rest came from transfers from other committees. Frequently those transfers come from other campaigns.
Of Finkenauer’s total, 97% came from individual donors.
Individual donors made up 99% of Franken’s total.
That Grassley would receive more of his money from PACs was no surprise to Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College.
“National donors are going to be more comfortable backing someone with national ties and an election record going back decades,” he said.
In addition to garnering a greater percentage of their totals from individuals, though, the two leading Democrats in the race also raised more total dollars from individuals than Grassley did. Franken received $1.39 million from individuals. Finkenauer received $1.12 million. Grassley’s 64% came to $1.08 million. All of Democrat Dr. Glenn Hurst‘s $33,794 was from individuals.
Budzisz said Franken’s filing shows growing grassroots success.
“He has been methodical, measured, going all around the state,” he said. “From what I’ve heard, he has connected well with people in the small groups. And he’s starting to translate some of that into advertising, which will beget more dollars for him, probably.”
Franken’s campaign was the first in the race to launch a television ad, titled “Lifetime.”
Looking deeper into the Senate race in Iowa also shows some of where, geographically, these candidates’ money comes from. Grassley had the most donations from Iowa, with 1,521, from Jan. 1, 2021, on. Franken had 1,330 from Iowa. Finkenauer had 780 from Iowa.
National, partisan fundraising platforms ActBlue and WinRed offer matching options for donations, which make it difficult to tell how many other donations are coming from elsewhere and how many are from those platforms’ headquarters. But, Budzisz said it would make sense that Finkenauer would have more donations from elsewhere.
“She’s been to D.C., has made connections and has that national identity of being one of the youngest women ever in Congress,” he said. “She’s talked about like the frontrunner still. She’s called that.”
Across the river, the quarterly filing for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., looked similar to Grassley’s — at least in terms of composition. Of his $5.9 million raised in the three-month period, 64.5% was from individuals. The rest was from PACs, his party or transfers from other committees.
“The quarter before, the question was if he was going to run again,” Budzisz said. “With him in, people perceive, nationally, Wisconsin as ground zero for any pitched political battle you want. The state grabs a lot of attention.”
Last week, the national Senate Leadership Fund — aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky — announced major ad buys across the country in districts viewed as potentially competitive in this year’s election. Those included $15 million for Johnson in Wisconsin.
The divide between individual and other was all over filings for the Democrats running in the Wisconsin U.S. Senate race.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had the greatest portion of his funds made up by individuals’ donations, at 98%. Just 11.5% of on-leave Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry‘s $3.9 million came from individuals. Of State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski‘s $2.1 million, 29% came from individuals. Filings for Lasry and Godlewski both included huge donations or loans from the candidates themselves — $4 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
So, while Barnes finished third among Democrats in total funds raised, far more of his money came from people other than candidates and bank executives — $1.66 million, compared to Lasry’s $450,839 and Godlewski’s $608,539.
In Illinois, incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth raised $1.8 million in the quarter, with 87% coming from individuals, the rest from PACs or her party.
Iowa Senate passes mobile home bill
Last week, the Iowa Senate passed a bill extending some minor protections for residents of mobile home parks in the state — three years after a bipartisan group of lawmakers began to attempt a broader set of protections.
The same bill had previously passed the Iowa House, so it is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds‘ desk.
The legislation extends tenants’ protection against retaliation by the landlord for complaints from six months to a year, extends the point at which landlords must give notice of rent increases and of cancellation of a rental agreement from 60 to 90 days, requires 90 days’ notice of utility changes if the utility is provided by the landlord, requires landlords to provide tenants a general reason for denying a request to purchase a mobile home, and prohibits landlords from requiring changes to mobile homes to make them immobile.
EndorsementsThe Laborers International Union of North American and affiliated local unions endorsed Franken’s candidacy in the Democratic primary for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat.
Anti-abortion group the Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC endorsed former Lancaster, Wis., Mayor David Varnum‘s candidacy for Wisconsin lieutenant governor.
Former state senator Julie Hosch and former state representative Gene Manternach as well as fiscal conservative Super PAC Americans for Prosperity-Iowa all endorse Representative Dr. Steven Bradley in his re-election bid for statehouse.
Calendar5 p.m. Friday, April 29, Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, 44 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena — The Jo Daviess County GOP will hold its annual Lincoln Day Dinner with a new face for the region — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., who would represent Jo Daviess County under the newly redistricted congressional map, if re-elected. Tickets are $50 per person.