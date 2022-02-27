Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was selected by federal Republican leaders last week to give the official party response to Democratic President Joe Biden‘s upcoming State of the Union address.
Area Iowa lawmakers stuck with their parties in response to the news.
Republicans praised their state leader, comparing her to Biden.
“Governor Reynolds is the perfect person to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union because her leadership in Iowa is the perfect contrast to the void in leadership from the White House,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in a release. “While President Biden ran our economy into the ground and pushed for big government mandates, Governor Reynolds showed the nation how to reopen our schools and economy safely.”
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst also took swings at the president with the bouquet she gifted the governor.
“After more than a year under a Biden presidency, the American people have seen the consequences of failed and weak leadership and a president beholden to his party’s radical policies, leading to record-high inflation, a crisis at our southern border, rising crime and America’s enemies on the march around the world,” she said in a release. “In Iowa, we have seen what proven leadership looks like under our governor and my friend, Kim Reynolds, someone who is cutting taxes, expanding opportunity and standing up for our students and families.”
Locally, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she was ecstatic that Iowa would have the national spotlight and “chance to shine.”
“Iowa is leading in many, many ways,” she said. “It’s a compliment in Iowa. It’s a compliment to Iowans who’ve elected our governor.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said that Reynolds had worked hard to earn the honor.
“Governor Reynolds has been recognized for how she handled the COVID pandemic, keeping our economy moving, obviously the tax cuts we’re working on,” she said. “It’s well-deserved.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, though, said it was just another Republican governor the national party was bringing forward to criticize Biden and downplay his accomplishments.
“It’s an audition,” she said. “It’s just an audition for VP.”
Lundgren said she hoped Reynolds would not be swept away from Iowa, but complimented her further, when approached with that notion.
“I can’t speak to her aspirations,” Lundgren said. “But I know that when she was selected as lieutenant governor, she was in no way, shape or form looking for that position. She told me that. That’s what makes her special. She’s not always vying politically for something bigger. She takes on the job that people elected her to do and does the best she can.”
Jochum also speculated, informed by talk at the Capitol this month, that Reynolds’ selection spurred the state Senate and House to “rush through” a compromise on their marquee income tax cut of the session.
“The quickness and it getting through so early were definitely because of it, we’re hearing,” Jochum said. “I don’t think Sen. Dan Dawson (R-Council Bluffs, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee) thought there would be resolution between the Senate, House and governor on this until early April, after the REC (Revenue Estimating Conference) comes out with the next estimates we have to build the budget on... My understanding is they got a push from the governor that they needed to get this together and through before next week.”
Biden’s State of the Union and Reynolds’ response are Tuesday, March 1.
Koelker responded by pointing to promises all year to pass an income tax cut, but did not deny its timing.
“Since 2018, we’ve been doing severe tax cuts,” she said. “We campaigned on it. And this is something we all agreed on that we wanted to do this session... There’s nothing wrong with giving Iowa something to shine about... For people to shame the timeliness of it... So be it.”
Ernst small business bill now law
Biden signed a bipartisan bill into law last week which was co-sponsored by Ernst.
The Promoting Rigorous and Innovative Cost Efficiencies for Federal Procurement and Acquisitions (PRICE) Act bolsters the prominence of small businesses in the acquisition process for contracts for federal projects.
“Iowa’s small businesses deserve the opportunity to compete and succeed. This bipartisan bill, now law, will ensure employers in our state, and across the country, get their fair shot in the federal contracting process,” Ernst said in a release.
The release states that the current federal contracting process was lined with hurdles for small businesses, especially those owned by women, veterans and minorities.
Varnam shows well in early county caucuses
Lancaster Mayor David Varnam announced last week that he was the only candidate in the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor post to finish top two in three recent county caucuses — Rock, Sauk and La Crosse counties.
“I am humbled by the statewide support,” he said in a release. “Since I announced in August 2021, I have traveled over 28,000 miles and my message of protecting the unborn, lowering taxes and supporting rural Wisconsin is resonating.”
Endorsements
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig endorsed Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in his primary race for the newly redistricted House District 66.
Former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge, also the Democratic Party 2016 nominee for U.S. Senate, endorsed retired Admiral Michael Franken in his primary run for the party’s nomination in the race for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley‘s seat.