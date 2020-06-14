With so many area Iowa lawmakers on their respective chambers’ Ways and Means Committee, a lot of their time returned to the Capitol has been spent on a multi-faceted taxation bill.
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, where members passed a bill that originated as an annual technical update to Department of Revenue practices, but was peppered with other provisions.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “It’s a lot of little things that the average Iowan might not notice as far as dollars and cents.”
One thing the bill does is break Iowa away from part of the 2017 federal tax reform that taxed corporations who send some of their business overseas to avoid taxes in the U.S. This would mean those companies will not be taxed by the state on the same income.
“We decouple from the federal tax code so that our state businesses that have that kind of income weren’t double taxed,” Hein said.
The House bill also removes the tax on feminine hygiene products in Iowa — what is commonly known as a “pink tax.” Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, pointed to that as a highlight of the session so far.
“Every year for a number of years, Democrats have put forward some variation of a repeal on this tax,” she said. “Although I do not know for certain why there was a change of heart, it most likely helped to have the governor propose the same legislation in her tax reform bill.”
It also includes a sales tax exemption for food banks, another for grants to increase broadband access, and more.
“In the history of my being here, I’ve never seen a bill that big pass with that kind of support,” Hein said of the 90-4 passage the bill received on the House floor.
But, that is just in its home chamber.
“Republicans in the two chambers are miles apart on taxation,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, ranking member on the Senate Ways and Means Committee. “The Senate bill has 15 provisions in it that aren’t in the House bill. The House bill has five that aren’t in the Senate’s. I don’t know how they’re going to figure it out and come together in time.”
The Senate bill does have the same overseas corporations tax. But it also eliminates a phased out approach to getting rid of the ability in Iowa to deduct federal taxes from state taxes. That, Jochum said, would hit state coffers to the tune of $300 million by 2024.
“This is not a responsible thing to do, especially in a pandemic,” she said. “We don’t have an idea what our revenue picture looks like yet and it could change just as quickly as the pandemic.”
REAP still alive?
As the Iowa State Legislature builds its budget for fiscal year 2021, some questions have lingered over the future of the Resource Enhancement and Protection program — the state’s premier conservation fund, which has given $26.4 million for 901 conservation, outdoor recreation and historic preservation projects in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties since 1989.
This is the last year that the program is required to be funded, so it needs either an extension or for its sunset to be lifted to be safe starting in 2021.
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has been advocating hard for the sunset to be lifted, but said an extension may be the path taken instead.
“I’ve offered that amendment on the budget bill,” he said. “The Republicans at that time did not express any confidence that it would happen.”
Hein said he thinks that REAP will be funded at roughly the same level this year and continue in one form or another.
“I believe that has been a good program,” he said. “Even if we don’t renew the name, we’ll at least fund what it stands for.”
Isenhart, though, said he was pleasantly surprised to see one of the Republican additions to the budget bill be a two-year extension to REAP, a “temporary fix.”
“I get the sense that maybe it’s a tactical maneuver,” he said. “The governor wanted to fold REAP into the IWILL (Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund) stream if she got Invest in Iowa passed. Keeping it for two years would maintain that possibility.”
Making racial justice reform
Iowa lawmakers said it was clear from early on that the racial justice bill was not going to be business as usual.
“For the governor to come down and be present during our debate was a sign that was an important piece of legislation,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
The bill passed unanimously, a rarity for votes in Des Moines.
“I thought that if they could come to any agreement, it would then go smoothly,” Jochum said. “It was really just getting everyone in the same room together.”
Isenhart said he was not too surprised it was unanimous either.
“The optics of anyone opposing it would have been difficult to deal with,” he said. “They would have had a lot of explaining to do.”
Both he and Hein remarked on the speed at which the bill moved, being passed in one day.
“I’ve never seen a bill move that fast in the 10 years since I’ve been down here,” Hein said. “It was very interesting to be a part of and listen to the debate.”
Chesney joins new caucus
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, joined other state House Republicans in forming a new caucus last week.
The Illinois Taxpayer Freedom Caucus, made up of 20 Republicans, including Chesney, will operate under the Republican Party, but focus sharply on fiscal and “structural” issues its members see in the state of Illinois.
Endorsements
Environmental advocacy organization the Sierra Club has endorsed U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, in her re-election bid against Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.