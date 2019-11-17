If readers aren’t yet aware, there’s an impeachment inquiry going on.
As the U.S. House of Representative’s inquiry into President Donald Trump progresses, interest has spread far and wide. Discussions have sparked all over, even in local classrooms.
“Students are definitely following this process,” said Dain Leytem, government teacher at Dubuque Senior High School. “They want to be involved and ask really insightful questions. We always make time for answering those.”
It’s particularly relevant for people like Leytem, who typically covers the possibility of an impeachment inquiry while discussing the U.S. Constitution and the duties of each branch of the government.
Joel Miller, a government teacher at Dubuque Hempstead High School, said an upcoming unit will be the third time his senior students will have covered impeachment basics in his class. Each branch of the federal government plays a role.
Younger students are learning about the United States’ impeachment process as well.
Julie Lange, Dubuque Community Schools’ instructional support leader who coordinates social studies at the elementary level, said subjects like the impeachment process typically come up at the secondary level. However, many elementary school teachers recognize an opportunity to witness history as it happens.
“Across the district, we do have some teachers who are choosing to expose their students,” Lange said. “You want to take advantage of a historic event if you can, if time allows and if the kids are interested and are bringing it up.”
And some definitely are interested — even enough to sacrifice their near-sacred recess.
“It isn’t part of the curriculum in fourth and fifth grade,” Lange said. “So one teacher offered students who had asked about it the chance to come in during recess and learn about it.”
These educators stressed that they are careful to never stray into the political aspects of the process, which would be tricky given the current climate in the U.S.
“With teaching a government class, we try not to be reactive to political issues,” Leytem said. “But we want students in a government to be informed. Like the Youth Straw Poll, we will talk a lot about the process — why the framers might have included that in the Constitution, how impeachment has worked in the past.”
Miller said this instruction is crucial as an impeachment progresses so students have a historical context rather than just a current one.
“Especially with social media, now they’re saturated with people’s interpretation, rather than the facts,” he said. “Unfortunately, that has changed things the most. They sometimes have trouble differentiating the two.”
Kind sporting buzz cut in solidarity
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., revealed on his Twitter account last week that his new buzz cut arrived in solidarity with his son, who has begun chemotherapy treatments.
Attempts to reach Kind and his office last week to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
BIPARTISAN LOOK AT CYBERSECURITY
Crawford County, Wis., Democrats and Republicans have come together to host a lecture on cybersecurity in political campaigns.
Local parties have invited Dave Schroeder, a strategist and cybersecurity expert at University of Wisconsin, to speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie du Chien High School.
Schroeder is a former cryptologic warfare officer and intelligence official in the U.S. Navy. He will discuss techniques used by foreign governments to influence democratic institutions.
Pothoff enters supervisor race
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Harley Pothoff announced last week that he will run as a Republican for a seat on the county board of supervisors in 2020. He will attempt to oust incumbent Democratic Supervisor Dave Baker.
Pothoff is hosting a campaign kick-off event from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown.
The event will feature an informal discussion about Dubuque County issues.
Novak honors former lawmaker
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, authored a joint resolution this week in honor of longtime state Rep. Joe Tregoning, R-Shullsburg, who died in October.
“Joe was a visionary and tireless advocate for southwest Wisconsin,” said Novak during his address to the Wisconsin Assembly, according to a release. “If you have agriculture in your district, I assure you Joe had an effect on your area.”
Lundgren joins IRIS reporting push
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, announced via social media last week that she had met with representatives from the UnityPoint-Health Visiting Nurse Association “to discuss the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System.”
“The problem (is that) not all providers are using it because it is not mandated for them,” Lundgren posted. “I, along with Rep. Lindsay James, (D-Dubuque), will be working in a bipartisan fashion to make changes so that the system is being used and Iowa data is available and accurate.”
Calendar
4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, 2135 Woodland Drive — Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and James will host an education roundtable for educators and parents to discuss concerns before the 2020 Iowa legislative session.