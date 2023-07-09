With the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses — at least for Republicans, questionably for Democrats — entering the traditionally busy summer season, candidates and their supporters attempted to either link or contrast to state-level topics last week.
Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump made big shows of tying their records to either top-of-mind priorities of Republican majorities in the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds or to Iowa economic priorities. Iowa Democrats — while their state party continues an uncertain tussle with their national party — turned to two of their most popular statewide officials for help promoting their platform and denouncing Republicans.
Last week, Reynolds enthusiastically announced that nearly twice the expected students (more than 29,000) applied for education savings accounts — with which parents can take state government funds with their child, if they choose to enroll them in private schools instead — in the first year’s application window. This was a big priority for Reynolds for years, which she muscled through this year after she notably, in 2022, supported primary opponents to incumbent Republican lawmakers who had opposed it the year prior.
Reynolds consistently touted the public funds for private schools as offering “parents choice” in their children’s education.
Democrats, including Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, reject Republicans’ label for the program because private schools can operate without any of the requirements or standards public schools must follow.
“If it was true choice, like the governor claims, the private schools would have to follow the same requirements that the public schools have to follow — regarding students with special needs, regarding transparency. But they do not. Private schools can still turn anyone away they want to and now can use taxpayer money to do it.”
As if cued, though, the DeSantis campaign announced a new “movement” tied to the parents’ choice label the day after Reynolds’ release dropped — “Mamas for DeSantis,” led officially by DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis.
“As long as I have breath in my body, I will go out and I will fight for Ron DeSantis,” she said in a release. “Not because he’s my husband, that is part of it, but it’s because I believe in him in every ounce of my being... You should not be destined to the zip code that you live in for your opportunities to live up to your God-given potential. It should be up to the parents to decide what education they think is best for their children. And government should get out of the way.”
DeSantis, as governor of Florida, enacted a nearly identical program in Florida. Then, he and his own Republican-led Legislature moved nearly identical bills into law as if in tandem with Iowa’s this year — banning instruction that included sexual identity or gender identity, allowing parents to get materials they objected to personally banned from school libraries and more.
For his part, at a July 7 rally in Iowa, Trump focused fire on DeSantis for a record in Florida and Washington, D.C., as an opponent of biofuels and ethanol — among the top economic sectors in Iowa.
Iowa also needs to know that DeSantis “totally despises Iowa ethanol and ethanol generally,” Trump said, intentionally mispronouncing his rival’s name as he routinely does. “He’s been fighting it for years. Don’t forget, as a congressman he was voting against it, and fighting for years to kill every single job.”
Since the industry’s inception, biofuels — and their increasing hold on Midwest agriculture — have been center stage in campaigns leading up to the Iowa caucuses. Most candidates of either party, in a competitive primary, will visit with biofuels producers or farmers aligned with the industry throughout their run. With Democrats deciding to bump Iowa from their national party’s early presidential primary states, though, the industry’s influence on national politics could wane. How that will impact this year’s Republican contest remains to be seen.
Trump has his own rocky record with biofuels, though, having disappointed industry supporters in Congress by repeatedly issuing record numbers of ethanol blending requirement exemptions to oil companies.
Democrats also are still focused on agriculture, with state party leaders meeting this week with U.S. Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack about what Biden administration accomplishments to highlight as the president runs for a second term.
Also, ahead of Trump’s visit to the state, the Iowa Democratic Party held a press conference with State Auditor Rob Sand, the only remaining Democrat to hold statewide elected office after the 2022 elections ousted both longtime Attorney General Tom Miller and Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Sand aimed to remind Iowa voters of Trump’s missteps or flip-flopping when he held the White House.
“It’s also worth noting that — as Donald Trump comes here this afternoon — that his economic agenda was classic, establishment Republican,” he said. “He ran and got a lot of support from people for being anti-establishment. But then what did he do when he got into office? Tax cuts for the wealthy, tax cuts for the wealthy (in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) — classic, establishment Republican. He added $1 trillion to the national debt with that passed bill alone.”
Sand contrasted that with President Joe Biden, highlighting the current administration’s success in passing major, bipartisan legislation.
Calendar
Friday, July 14 — Sand will make several stops in the area on as part of his statewide tour: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Ward Park, 201 N. Eliza St., Maquoketa; 1 to 2 p.m. Washington Park, 700 Locust St., Dubuque; 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Riverfront Park and Gazebo, 302 S. Second St., Manchester; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Founder’s Park, 302 S. Main St., Elkader