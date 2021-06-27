Vice President Kamala Harris last week visited the U.S. border with Mexico at El Paso, Texas, touring federal immigration facilities and learning more about the mass influx of undocumented migrants who have come to the border this year.
This follows an earlier trip to Central America in her duties as tasked by President Joe Biden to address the root causes of the mass migrations.
“Being in Guatemala, being in Mexico, and talking with Mexico as a partner, frankly, on the issue, was about addressing the causes,” Harris said in a news conference at her trip’s conclusion. “And then coming to the border at the advice and actually the invitation of the congresswoman, is about looking at the effects of what we have seen happening in Central America, and so I’m glad to be here.”
Harris told reporters it was always her plan to go to the border.
But, the trip also followed months of Republicans aggressively insisting that Harris go to there.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, has been chanting for Harris to visit the border ever since her own trip there in April. She went as far as to introduce a bill she called the See the Crisis Act, which would have suspended Harris’ international travel budget until she went to the southern border.
Hinson was not satisfied by Harris’ visit, continuing to point fingers at the Biden administration’s handling of the border.
“It should not have taken the @VP nearly 100 days to go to the border to see the illegal immigration crisis this administration has created,” she tweeted. “I hope she will talk to the brave law enforcement officers on the frontlines of this crisis & finally work to secure our border.”
Along with Harris on her trip, however, was another tri-state lawmaker — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. His experiences there reminded him of his last visit, during then-President Donald Trump‘s tenure.
“I was last in El Paso two years ago,” Durbin said in a release. “What I saw at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center on that day has haunted me ever since. Simply put, the former president’s border policies failed. His cruelty and fear-mongering did not deter families from seeking safe haven and it did not make us safer. The challenge we face now is to establish a fair, sustainable immigration policy that secures our borders and is consistent with our values. Unlike the former president, this administration is not responding with cruelty.”
In the recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, just 29% of Iowans polled approved of the job Biden’s administration was doing with immigration, while 63% disapproved.
Harris, however, received 42% approval in the same poll in her general performance, and 50% disapproval.
Supreme Court ruling backs oil over biofuels
The U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled, 6-3, to overturn a lower court’s decision against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s extensions of small oil refinery exemptions from following renewable fuel standards that require certain amounts of biofuels be blended into gasoline.
This prompted an outpouring of angst from the tri-state area’s bipartisan congressional delegation, most of whom have spent years fighting multiple administrations’ use of the exemptions. But in so doing, they managed some swings at the opposite party’s former/current presidents.
“I’m disappointed w/ today’s SCOTUS decision, but it makes the stakes absolutely clear: The Biden @EPA can side with America’s farmers and producers, or Big Oil,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted. “No matter what, Iowans can be sure I will always stand with biofuel, and continue fighting tooth and nail to defend the #RFS.”
“For four years, the previous administration abused the Renewable Fuel Standard, sided with Big Oil and turned their back on farmers and rural America — today, I am deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court has done the same,” U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos said in a release. “Misuse of RFS waivers has resulted in the loss of billions of gallons of biofuel, hurting our biofuels producers and family farmers.”
Hinson, too, issued a statement slamming the court’s decision.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision would allow some oil refineries to have expired SRE waivers from biofuel blend mandates reinstated,” she said. “This is a devastating blow to farmers in Iowa and across the nation.”
Hinson then sent a letter to EPA Secretary Michael Regan urging him to no longer grant exemptions.
Curiously, the court’s ruling also did not fall along political lines, as Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined Obama appointees Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.
Big week for SW Wisconsin lawmakers
Wisconsin Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, succeeded in having a number of bills passed last week.
The pair, whose districts neighbor each other’s, co-authored a bill recently to open all Wisconsin State Historic Sites. Last week, the General Assembly passed the bill.
“During the height of the pandemic the Wisconsin Historical Society transferred staff to other agencies to help respond to the pandemic,” Novak said in a release. “The Historical Society now has a funding shortfall and cannot reopen a number of sites around the state. Two of these historic sites, The First Capitol located in Belmont and Pendarvis in Mineral Point, are in the 51st Assembly District. The First Capitol is celebrating its 185th anniversary this year. Wisconsinites should have the ability to learn more about the first territorial government and celebrate the occasion of the 185th anniversary.”
Other closed historic sites in the area include Stonefield, in Cassville, and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien.
The two also co-authored a recent bill to direct Gov. Tony Evers to provide $4 million in American Rescue Plan money to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, in Darlington. That, too, passed the Assembly last week.
Awards
Gas station industry group FUELIowa presented Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, with one of its 2021 Legislator of the Year Awards last week.