Feb. 7 was the deadline for Iowa state lawmakers to request specific bills be drafted by legislative staff, so long as the bills are not tied to taxation or spending.

These policy bills can be pet projects by the lawmakers to further a specific priority or respond to a need in their district. They also can be bills the lawmaker joined as a co-sponsor but originally came from their party’s leaders. Such bills can be pre-filed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, other elected officials, department heads or commissions that the lawmaker is managing as the chair of a committee.

