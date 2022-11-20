Chamber leaders in the Iowa Legislature announced that several area lawmakers will help lead their respective party and/or committees in the upcoming legislative session.
Two senators from Dubuque County will serve in their party leadership again next year. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will serve as assistant majority leader. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, will serve as assistant minority leader.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will serve her second session as House minority whip.
Koelker was also tapped to chair the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, will chair the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, will chair the new Senate Technology Committee.
Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, will chair the Senate Transportation Committee.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, will chair a committee for her first time, the House Ethics Committee.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, will again chair the House Commerce Committee she took over last session.
Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, also created a House Election Reform Committee for the first time this year, perhaps signaling a theme of the upcoming session.
Ernst reaches leadership
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also reached leadership at the federal level last week.
The second-term senator was named chair of the Republican Policy Committee of the Senate Republican Conference.
Congressional Republican leadership
The new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives voted for their pick for speaker of the House last week.
All area Republicans voted for current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Before doing so, though, Hinson engaged in some intraparty sparring over Twitter, with far-right U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Gaetz had posted a Tweet criticizing McCarthy for resisting an outright “ouster” of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for her opposition to former President Donald Trump, and for saying Trump should have resigned after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Kevin is FLIGHT over FIGHT when the chips are down,” Gaetz posted.
Hinson responded in support of McCarthy.
“Let’s get the facts straight,” she began, retweeting Gaetz. “(McCarthy) traveled to 41 states to win the majority and fire Pelosi, has elevated and elected strong GOP women and supported (U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.) for Conference Chair, united our Conference around a conservative agenda. He will make a great Speaker.”
McCarthy is expected to face a tough battle for the speaker’s gavel after the new Congress begins in January, due to a growing number of representatives on the party’s right wing.
Marriage vote
Area U.S. Senators were split, not just by party, on their vote for the Protection of Marriage Act, which codified the right to same-sex marriage decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015.
Tri-state Democrats in the majority — U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, of Illinois, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin — joined their caucus’ unanimous vote of approval. Baldwin was a lead sponsor of the bill.
U.S. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also voted in favor of the bill, one of just 12 Republicans to do so.
The area’s other Republican senators, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — both of whom just won reelection — voted against the bill. Grassley cited a lack of exceptions for religious reasons for his no vote.
Some Senate Democrats have voiced plans to amend the bill to include religious protections, which could address Grassley’s voiced concerns, but would then require further approval in the House and Senate before year’s end.
Post-election neighbors
Many campaigns in area races became heated in the closing weeks of the 2022 general election. With nearly all races decided, winners and their supporters have likely celebrated and are returning to life as usual.
And while most tri-state counties have become less purple or likely to change hands in recent election cycles, many counties only lean toward one party or the other by a relatively small margin. That leaves many voters smarting after defeats this year, but still active in their communities, in an increasingly partisan political climate.
In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, for instance, 46% of Dubuque County voters supported Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, over incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa — who won reelection. In Clayton County, 34% of voters, more than one-in-three, chose Mathis. In Delaware County, 30%, chose Mathis.
In Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, 43% of Grant County voters supported Iowa Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, over Republican winner Derrick Van Orden.
In Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, 53% of Lafayette County voters supported Republican Erik Olsen over incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., who won reelection.
In Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, 40% chose Democrat Lisa Haderlein over incumbent U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., who won reelection.
Awards
The American Bar Association presented Durbin — chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee — its Lifetime Achievement Award.
Calendar
11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second Street, Manchester — The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an elected officials luncheon following the general election and ahead of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.
