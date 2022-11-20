Chamber leaders in the Iowa Legislature announced that several area lawmakers will help lead their respective party and/or committees in the upcoming legislative session.

Two senators from Dubuque County will serve in their party leadership again next year. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will serve as assistant majority leader. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, will serve as assistant minority leader.

