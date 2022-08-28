President Joe Biden‘s announcement of his plans to forgive a portion of federal student loan debt for borrowers nationwide, with annual incomes of $125,000 or less, was met with the expected partisan fervor, though particularly nuanced.
Democrats generally approved of the announcement.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., applauded the announcement.
“Millions of Americans can’t afford to buy a house, start a business or save for retirement,” she posted on Twitter. “That’s why I’m proud that (Biden) delivered on his campaign promise of providing student debt relief for the middle class and working families.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., agreed, on Twitter.
“Sure makes a difference when the person in the Oval Office cares for others and keeps their word,” he posted. “Thank you, @POTUS for taking an important step to combat the student loan debt crisis.”
After an event in Dubuque on Friday, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said she agreed with the intent.
“I understand what they’re trying to do,” she said. “I understand there is a whole generation of people who are not buying homes, that are strapped with expenses and that there’s not a lot of economic growth for that generation. The experts say that if they’re freed up from debt, then the economy would grow. I get it.”
But, Mathis said the forgiveness does not address the “root cause” of the debt crisis — why college tuition has risen so high and how to make it more affordable.
“I just don’t think that this answers those questions,” she said. “It may reduce debt, but doesn’t answer the question of why tuition is so high... . The remedy would be if the state would step up and assist, make sure some of those increases actually reflect what the state’s regents institutions need. Republicans have been in power. They should be doing that. There should be a tuition freeze every now and then. Increase Pell (grants) and Iowa state grants. It’s those things, the systemic things that pay for schools in the first place that we should be focused on.”
Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, the Democrat vying for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s, R-Iowa, seat, posted similarly on Twitter.
“Today’s announcement from the president, especially the improved IDR structure and interest capitalization provisions, is a welcome first step,” he said. “It does not replace the need for meaningful legislation to help lower the cost of attending college and trade schools.”
Republicans were lock-step in their opposition to the forgiveness.
Mathis’ general election rival U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, commented more than any other area congressional leader.
“You can’t cancel student loan debt, you can only transfer it,” Hinson posted on Twitter in multiple posts on the topic.
“Those who didn’t go to college or have worked hard to pay off their debt shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s degree,” she posted in another. “‘Canceling’ student loan debt is a total slap in the face to working Americans.”
“Independent economists say Biden plan to transfer student debt to taxpayers mostly benefits top 60% of earners,” Grassley said in one Twitter post.
“Will fuel further inflation hurting those who can least afford it UNFAIR,” he posted in another.
Biden has not yet explained how his administration will cover the cost of the debt forgiveness.
In an interview about the forgiveness for today’s Page 1A story, economist Eric Munshower, a professor at University of Dubuque, said the measure’s impact on inflation and the larger economy will depend on how it is paid for.
“If they pay for it with some kind of revenue source or cut, it would be a neutral policy,” he said. “The worry is it would be paid for much the same as a variety of COVID policies were paid for, by essentially printing money. The proof is going to be in the pudding.”
Also interviewed for the Page 1A story, Dubuque College Access Network Coordinator Donna Loewen shared her idea of a funding source — fraudulent withheld repayments of the Payroll Protection Program, loans included in each pandemic relief law for employers to keep paying employees.
“If we can do these things with some available money — for instance, there are a lot of wealthy people who are sidestepping paying things back, like the PPP — we can help thousands of debt-ridden students, many of whom suffered terribly during the pandemic,” she said.
Perhaps thinking along the same lines, the White House’s official Twitter account posted numerous times on Thursday about which Republican members of Congress had not repaid PPP loans, and by how much, after bashing the president’s student loan debt forgiveness measures.
Pfaff, Pocan gather to challenge Van Orden’s character
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — the Democrat tapped to face Republican Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin’s open 3rd Congressional District — held a press conference in Prairie du Chien last week with Pocan. The setting was the town in which Van Orden has moved after his narrow loss in the 2020 election for the same seat. The theme was Van Orden’s reported “harassments” of an LGBTQ+ librarian over a PRIDE display.
“This incident confirms that Derrick lacks the temperament, character and judgment necessary to be a Member of Congress,” Pfaff said. “Everyone should be able to feel safe in their workplace, no matter where that is or who they are, and we need elected leaders who feel the same.”
Pocan, openly gay himself, called Van Orden’s actions “shocking and shameful.”
“Serving in Washington means being a leader and a voice for your constituents, not attacking them for who they are and who they love,” he said.
In statements, Van Orden called the press conference a “stunt” and spent the week focused, on social media, posting about Biden’s controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan one year later and accusing Pfaff of being nothing but a career politician and bureaucrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.