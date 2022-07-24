The campaign finance reports filed by tri-state candidates for federal and state offices showed the continued influx of funding from political action committees.
In the area’s races for the U.S. House of Representatives, every candidate reported receiving PAC money in the second quarter.
In Iowa, the reporting period was from May 19 to June 30, since candidates there filed a pre-primary report earlier, splitting the second quarter. Even in that shortened window, two candidates received six-figure sums from PACs.
Of the $565,247 that U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, received in that time frame, PACs contributed $227,650.
Of the $617,675 that U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, received in that time frame, PACs contributed $199,400.
Miller-Meeks’ Democratic opponent in the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District — Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, of Iowa City — received $78,875 from PACs of her $463,070 total in the period.
Hinson’s opponent for Iowa’s Second Congressional District — Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — received $61,875 of her total $452,857 from PACs.
In Illinois, the reporting window was even shorter, from June 6 to 30. In that time, U.S. Rep. Darin Lahood received a total of $355,765, of which $228,853 was from PACs.
Historically, incumbents receive more national attention and more national PAC money. And before primaries are decided, PAC money is slimmer. But even pre-primary, Wisconsin congressional races received healthy doses of PAC cash, too.
In the race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, the reporting period was the full quarter: April 1 to June 30.
Republican Derrick Van Orden received $34,550 from PACs of his $807,607 total.
In the Democratic primary, Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, received $20,500 from PACs, out of his $129,499 total. Deb McGrath received $15,500 from PACs of her $192,623 total. Rebecca Cooke received $5,500 from PACs of her total $126,116. Mark Neumann received no PAC cash.
In Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan received $43,150 from PACs of his $126,822 total. Republicans Charity Barry and Peter Theron received no PAC cash.
In Iowa, pre-primary campaign finance reports showed that outside PAC money poured in to the Republican primary race for Iowa House District 66 between Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, of Cascade, and Lee Hein, of Monticello. Bradley came out on top.
Supporting Bradley were Americans for Prosperity — the super PAC founded by oil billionaires Charles and David Koch — which gave $59,433, and The Family Leader — the Iowa-based, evangelical Christian, anti-abortion PAC — which gave $15,185 in what Iowa calls “independent donations.”
But that pre-primary reporting period only covered Jan. 1 to May 14, three weeks before the June 8 primary. Reports filed last week, covering the period from May 15 to June 30, showed those groups continued to shovel campaign cash into Bradley’s campaign, even after the primary. The two provided $30,226 to Bradley’s benefit since the pre-primary finance reports were filed — $21,895 from Americans for Prosperity and $8,371 from The Family Leader.
Bradley continued to be the only area candidate to receive this kind of independent contribution.
Other statehouse candidates received much smaller amounts of money from PACs and/or political parties.
Wisconsin 3rd District Democrats debut TV ads
Pfaff released his first television ad ahead of the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary. The 30-second ad, titled “Retirement,” features Pfaff walking and talking on a farm with retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., who Pfaff and numerous other Democrats are running to succeed. Kind endorsed Pfaff early in the primary, before many other Democrats joined the field.
“Whether in my office, at the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) in the Obama administration, as Governor Evers’ secretary of agriculture or now as state senator, nobody will work harder than Brad for the people of western Wisconsin,” Kind said in the ad.
McGrath debuted what she has planned for her first television ad at her stop in Platteville last week, playing on a loop on a computer screen, beside campaign materials and yard signs. She has yet to air the ad but said she plans to soon. McGrath’s ad highlights her background in the armed forces and CIA, with her skydiving out of a plane, as she learned to do in an airborne unit of the U.S. Army.
Tri-state delegation together on marriage equality
The region’s bipartisan delegation of U.S. representatives all voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which formally repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and enshrines the right to same-sex marriage in federal law.
Area Democrats — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Kind and Pocan — voted in favor, as did all House Democrats.
“In our country, freedom is sacred. And that includes the freedom to marry the person you love,” Bustos said in a release. “While the vast majority of Americans believe that a person’s race or sex should never determine which rights they are afforded in this country, we’re in a position in which fundamental freedoms are at risk at the hands of the Supreme Court.”
Iowa Republicans Hinson and Miller-Meeks also joined in favor, two of 47 from their party to do so.
“I voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that respects and maintains settled law,” Hinson said in a release. “Now, Democrats need to focus on policies that will help families: lowering costs for groceries and gas, securing our border to keep our communities safe and getting our economy working again.”
Calendar
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Farley (Iowa) Community Park, Fifth Avenue Northeast — Democrat Matt Robinson, running for Iowa Senate District 33 against incumbent Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will host a barbecue fundraiser, with guest speakers Liz Mathis, lieutenant governor candidate Eric Van Lanker and state secretary of agriculture candidate John Norwood.
Noon today, Smith Park, Platteville, Wis. — Democrat Rebecca Cooke, primary candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, will host a “Cooke Out” free barbecue and meet-and-greet event.
