Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, has spent a great deal of time this session helping shape and move the expansive broadband bill, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law last week.
On Friday, Koelker reflected on that work and gave an early glimpse at what funding for the program might look like next fiscal year.
“It is a grant program that requires providers to provide that gold standard to Iowa in return for state dollars,” she said. “And this tiered state match will help drive investment to the parts of Iowa that need it the most.”
In areas of the state with the worst existing high-speed internet, companies can apply for a 75% state match for projects that improve broadband speed. It then steps down to 35% state match for projects in areas already covered, but where improvements are needed.
Koelker said that without this, Iowa was going to be left behind.
“At the end of the day, one-third of our counties are broadband deserts in Iowa,” she said. “We’re the second lowest in the country. One in five Iowans lack the bandwidth for even video chat. Broadband is no longer a luxury. It’s basic infrastructure ... There’s not a lot of rural deserts in Dubuque County or Jones County, but there are in Iowa.”
But, such a big bill took a lot of fine-tuning.
“There were a lot of additional meetings and discussions,” Koelker said. “We had the House to work with, the governor to work with, all of the providers and partners. Most bills have one subcommittee and go to committee. This being broad and such an extensive bill, I didn’t think one was going to cut it. So we had several of those.”
She then ran the bill through Senate Commerce Committee and on to the floor, where there was an attempt to amend it.
“It got into rate mandates and things,” Koelker said. “We’re not in the business of offsetting those. The bill wasn’t meant to get into the heavy, heavy lift. We wanted it broad and bold and for partners to be able to access it without all these little purse strings controlling it.”
The bill passed with bipartisan support, including every Democrat in the area.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James — all Democrats representing Dubuque — did not respond with comment for this story.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, though, called the bill a big win.
“This is a monumental step forward for Dubuque and Iowa,” President and CEO Molly Grover said in a statement. “We thank Sen. Carrie Koelker of Dyersville, who managed the bill in the Senate along with all our local legislators, who also voted for the bill. With this investment, paired with new federal dollars, we believe Iowa will attain Governor Reynolds’ goal that ‘every part of Iowa will have affordable, high-speed broadband by 2025.’ From the classroom to the boardroom, Iowans will feel the positive impact of this legislation far into the future.”
Now it comes down to actually funding the bill. Republican leadership in both chambers came to an agreement with Reynolds last week to approve $100 million in new money for the project, as they finish building the budget.
“The funding is looking OK,” Koelker said. “I think we have about $100 million for this year. Originally, the governor had wanted $150 million a year. But it’s an eventual $450 million price tag on the back of taxpayers, so it’s a good start.”
Koelker thinks the state should use federal money coming in to complete the project.
“If we can use federally funded money for infrastructure such as this, let’s do that,” she said. “It would be better to use one-time money on one-time investments like this than for a continuing program that people will expect to be kept whole.”
Some top Republicans have voiced hesitancy to appropriate any of the expected federal money in the budget for fiscal year 2022, however.
Durbin introduces New Deal throwback bill
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the RENEW Conservation Corps Act last week, which would create a civilian conservation corps to provide job training and while also completing needed maintenance and restoration of parks, trails and natural areas.
Modeled after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps, the bill would create a new conservation corps run though the U.S. Departments of Interior and Agriculture and authorize more than $55 billion over a five-year period to put one million Americans to work, according to a release from Durbin.
“If we want to pass on America’s cherished outdoor spaces to the next generation, we have to take responsibility in protecting them,” he said. “This bill is a straightforward approach to creating one million jobs that can address maintenance and restoration of our greatest natural resources and recreation areas. This is an investment in America’s natural treasures, which have provided people much-needed respite in the outdoors during the pandemic.”
Chesney cheers term limits vote
The Illinois State Assembly approved a measure last week that would tie term limits around representatives holding party leadership positions.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said in a release that it was about time.
“(Democrats) unbricked Republican efforts to enact term limits on legislative leaders, at long last,” he said. “House Republicans had previously enacted term limits for their caucus leader voluntarily through caucus rule, but House Democrats blocked efforts for reform for years to protect their patron, Michael Madigan. After years of avoiding a roll call vote on the issue, on April 22, Democrats joined Republicans to allow for unanimous passage of leadership term limits.”
Chesney said that he approves of term limits. But, he said the Democrats’ bipartisan shift was likely “window dressing.”