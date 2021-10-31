Last week saw the decennial redistricting process settle calmly in Iowa and lurch uncomfortably forward in Illinois, leaving tri-state lawmakers and politicos with a lot to think about.
After weeks of Iowa Republicans and Democrats trying to out-defend the state’s nonpartisan, “gold standard” redistricting process, the second proposed set of congressional and state legislative boundaries were approved nearly unanimously in Des Moines on Thursday. The process left area counties in more similar situations to theirs currently, relative to other parts of the state.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, would have to campaign in some more rural areas north of the city of Dubuque, but areas he is familiar with.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, would have to get to know some more downtown residents, but in safely Democrat-friendly neighborhoods.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, could still serve most of rural Dubuque County, although surrounding districts took a couple of chunks out of her current constituency.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, would get all of Clayton County to herself.
The only point of contention among area House districts is with Reps. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, who are now drawn in the same district. Hein is serving his sixth term in the Capitol. Bradley is just one year into his first.
Bradley had accepted that result when reached Friday, after voting for the map, and said he would be running in 2022.
“It played out the way it did,” he said. “It’s what we expected. I’ll just move forward.”
Bradley had fought hard and won out as a Republican in 2020 over longtime Rep. Andy McKean — who had shed Republicans for Democrats in 2019 — raking in outsized funds and big name endorsements for a first-time candidate.
Of course, if he does not want to run against Hein, Bradley could move a few miles northwest into Delaware County and an open seat under the new maps.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, is the only other area lawmaker who was drawn into a district with a colleague — Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence. Zumbach still seemed satisfied when reached Friday.
“The LSA did what we asked them to do, get the populations close and the districts physically more compact,” he said. “Senator Johnson and I have had some conversations, but haven’t decided anything yet. We’re colleagues and we’re friends. We’ll figure out something.”
After the Thursday vote, Representative James said vocal Iowa voters had a lot to do with the maps’ approval.
“To give credit where it’s due, this came down to constituents continuing pressure and insisting on fair, nonpartisan maps,” she said.
As often as Iowa lawmakers say it, the state’s process being the “gold standard” and the envy of other states can seem like a cliché. But based on remarks from northwest Illinois folks on both sides of the aisle, it is not overstated.
“Just look at Iowa,” said Jo Daviess County Republicans Chair Mike Dittmar, after Illinois Democrats produced a draft map early last week that split his county between to congressional districts. “It’s beautiful. They just put a big cross over the state and are done. It’s fair.”
That map eventually made Jo Daviess whole, but also put the county into a new 16th Congressional District which looks like a marionette doll trying to kick Chicago from north-central Illinois.
Jo Daviess County Democrats spokesman Nick Hyde was just as baffled and disgusted by the map approved after midnight on Friday as his Republican counterparts in other areas.
“I mean... this is packing,” he said simply, of the new district. “They’re packing the rural areas that are more conservative.”
But, Hyde said, the county party would do the best it could, where it could.
“Post-COVID, we’re rebuilding. We were sidelined for almost two years now from doing what we do best — door-knocking, grassroots work,” he said. “Whether we’re in the 17th or 16th district, we’ll fight for Democrats. Now we’ll have to just work on the ground and with the district Democrats to hopefully pull out a victory for more downstate Illinois.”
Wisconsin 3rd heating quickly
Republican Derrick Van Orden, return candidate for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, had a busy week.
He appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday as one of five retired Navy SEALS currently seeking seats in Congress this year. In the meantime, he tossed some friendly kudos to Esther Joy King, Republican candidate in 2020 and now for 2022 in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District which (currently) contains Jo Daviess County.
A few days earlier, his would-be opponent Brad Pfaff — whose primary bid has been endorsed by outgoing incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin — tied Van Orden to a congressional panel’s ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
“We know Derrick Van Orden lied about his participation in the insurrection on Jan. 6th,” Pfaff tweeted, sharing a “Rolling Stone” story about Jan. 6 rally and riot planners. “Now he needs to come clean about his meetings with insurrection organizers and leaders on Jan. 5.”
Van Orden, very active on Twitter, did not respond to Pfaff or requests for comment from the Telegraph Herald. But has long contended that he attended the Trump rally, but had no part in the assault on the Capitol.
Stewart opposes repeal of abortion notification
Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, issued a statement denouncing Illiois’ Democrat lawmakers repealing the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act, which requires that parents of minors be notified before their child receives an abortion.
“This is yet another example of this governor and other Democrat leaders, and their insistence that they know what is best for our children,” he said in the release. “This is another overreach by the governor and his supporters into the lives and homes of Illinois families.”
Endorsements
- Van Orden received an endorsement from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week.
- Democratic candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, was endorsed by SMART Workers Local 263 (before Iowa’s new map placed her Linn County residence in the new Second Congressional District).