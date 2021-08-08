U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talked through several efforts he has undertaken recently to rein in rising prescription drug costs — efforts he thinks could evade partisan gridlock this year.
Grassley was the featured speaker on a conference call with several Iowa-based advocacy groups pushing for prescription drug reform.
“These companies and their lobbyists dramatically raise prices,” said Sue Dinsdale, director of the Iowa Citizen Action Network and Iowa Lower Drug Prices Now. “They force people to make stark choices between medicine and other necessities, skip treatment, go into debt. This business model just isn’t working for people who need medicine. And lowering drug prices would save taxpayers money.”
ReShonda Young, owner of Popcorn Heaven in Waterloo (who was named one of former President Barack Obama‘s Champions of Change), described having an employee turn down a raise because it would bump him over the income cutoff for Medicaid, which was the only way he could afford the medicine and procedures he needed for a pre-existing condition.
Grassley was the choir being preached to.
The longtime senator has long sought prescription drug price reforms, a pursuit that has only intensified in recent years. In 2019, he authored and succeeded in getting the bipartisan Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act through the Senate Finance Committee. That bill capped out-of-pocket spending on pharmaceuticals for Medicare Part-D beneficiaries at $3,100, created incentives for payors to control drug costs, and more.
But, it was killed by then-Senate Majority Leader — now Senate Minority Leader — Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
“The leader of the Senate at that time didn’t want to take it up,” Grassley told the groups. “We have different views about what we ought to do in regard to prescription drugs. But we’re reaching the point where I think we can get something done this year.”
There are several prescription drug price reforms in play right now. U.S. House Democrats are pushing a package that would attempt some similar fixes to Grassley’s bill and would allow Medicare to negotiate prices. But it is facing some stiff opposition.
Republicans’ general opposition to the Medicare measure has triggered a wave of in-district attack ads from advocacy group Protect Our Care, including against U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
But, Grassley has been active in preparing a response, should the House bill not work.
“In case the House of Representatives bill doesn’t get 60 votes in the United States Senate, I’ve been trying to lay groundwork for my bill,” he said. “I’ve gone to speak with Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi about it. Ten Democrats in the House wrote a letter to Pelosi saying they think we need a bipartisan bill rather than a partisan bill. I met with that group a month ago. The House also has a (bipartisan, moderate) group called the (House) Problem Solvers (Caucus), who I met with.”
Illinois delegation helps hiring at Thomson prison
This past week, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, all Democrats from Illinois, announced that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons had approved their requests to give U.S. Penitentiary, Thomson, in Carroll County — a major area employer — direct-hire authority.
A press release said this would help the prison meet staffing needs by cutting through a backlog of applications needing federal approval.
“Today’s announcement is a critical step forward in bringing new talent to Thomson in order to address their staffing needs, strengthen the local workforce and support our community’s economy,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased the Bureau of Prisons has granted our requests to provide the hiring process a boost and cut through red tape.”
Durbin said it was good news after a hard year at Thomson, due to the pandemic and related workforce woes.
Hinson visits western Dubuque biofuels facility
During her first week of fall recess, Rep. Ashley Hinson toured Western Dubuque Biodiesel in Farley, Iowa, following recent moves to extend the biodiesel tax credit.
“Recent fuel supply challenges and rising gas prices show the need to increase the use of biofuels as a reliable and clean energy source, and the conversations I had today confirmed that Iowa’s biofuel industry stands ready to meet this need,” she said. “Unfortunately, Washington bureaucrats continue to ignore the clear benefits of biofuels and producers in this industry need certainty.”
Calendar
1 p.m. today, Flora Park, 2605 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque — Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will hold her annual corn boil fundraiser with a slate of high-profile Democratic guests — including U.S. Senate candidates Dave Muhlbauer, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst, and gubernatorial candidate Iowa Rep. Ras Smith and potential candidate Deidre DeJear.