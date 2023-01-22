As members of Congress were back in their states and districts last week, the U.S. government hit its debt ceiling.
This required Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to begin “extraordinary measures” to keep the nation’s financial head above water, while Congress started what has become a regular debate over whether it will toss a life preserver in the form of the debt ceiling.
What happens if these measures are exhausted without a debt limit deal is unknown. A prolonged default could be devastating, with crashing markets and panic-driven layoffs if confidence evaporated in a cornerstone of the global economy, the U.S. Treasury note.
An artificially imposed cap, the debt ceiling has been increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s. But the measure has become a point of contention among, especially, Republicans.
“Nobody wants a doomsday scenario,” said Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz. “But you have Republicans responding to a base and, really, a lot of people concerned about the size of the federal government and government spending. Historically speaking, that rhetoric hasn’t led to reducing the size of the government or spending. It just leads to shifting spending. But that is not an unpopular idea among the people of the United States.”
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer said this has been a constant drumbeat since 2010, which led to the last time the U.S. neared defaulting in 2011 and 2013. Even coming close to default harmed the nation’s international credit rating, before being averted by a deal between then-Republican leaders and President Barrack Obama’s administration, including now-President Joe Biden.
Those negotiations created a list of promises to change federal borrowing and spending, Larimer said.
“There was a bipartisan commission put together to try and place reforms on the federal government,” he said. “Those were there for a few years. But ultimately, Congress went past those.”
Larimer said that in this Congress, though, the Republican House of Representatives holdouts who temporarily blocked the path for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy getting his gavel are demanding real reforms.
“We’re hearing that (McCarthy) had to agree to have serious conversations about discretionary spending,” Larimer said. “One of the demands was to push for a balanced budget amendment. Those are things that are going to be really difficult to get through. But that group of Republicans are pretty committed to seeing those reforms.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and all the tri-state region’s delegation supported McCarthy throughout his 15-vote election marathon. However, Hinson is on the House Appropriations Committee, which creates spending bills. During her call with Iowa reporters on Friday, she seemed committed to spending reforms herself.
“We need to stop spending to reduce inflation and make life affordable again,” she said. “America’s credit card is maxed out. If your kid goes and maxes out their credit card, are you going to just give it back? No. You’re going to say, ‘You need to reel it in and make some changes.’”
Democrats in Congress largely have dismissed this stance. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., did so on Twitter on Friday, recommending bipartisan work.
“If our Republican colleagues are truly concerned about the economic well-being of America, they should work with us to put together a sensible response to the debt limit,” he said.
Budzisz said rhetoric likely will remain tense for months, until near the mid-summer checkpoint at which Yellen said she would be out of moves to stave off default. Then, he said, at least the political repercussions of default would trigger some agreement.
“You have the small (Republican) majority in the House and the small Democratic majority in the Senate,” he said. “I would imagine some of the centrist Democrats are interested in some reform to address the debt limit. That complicates it. I think ultimately a deal will be reached. I think it will get uglier. But the worst-case scenario seems so awful that you don’t want to be attached to that.”
School choice/vouchers/savings account heads to floorThe bill from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that would allow public education funding to follow students to private schools passed out of its first committees in both the House and Senate last week, qualifying it for debate in both full chambers this week.
The Iowa House published a schedule on Friday setting debate, both for the funding bill and the House rules change allowing the bill to bypass tax and spending committees, for Monday, Jan. 23.
After being a holdout against Reynolds’ 2022 proposal for funding private schools, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, announced her support formally in her newsletter last week.
“Last year, I opposed the (educational savings account) bill and on many occasions laid out my reasons to our district through email, newsletters and social media posts,” she said. “This bill is much different, but the common theme that I can get behind is that we need to fund the student and not an institution. Every child deserves the ability to attend the school that is best for him or her. Parents are the best decision-makers on behalf of their children. In our district, based on my pre-session survey sent to my email list and posted on social media, and by the emails from I am receiving from so many of you, you have boldly stated that this issue is important to you and you overwhelmingly agree.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, on Friday was preparing for the upcoming debate and said there was no reason for Republicans to push the bill through so fast.
“It does not project confidence that this is what even they think is what the majority of Iowans want or that it is what would be best for the majority of Iowans,” she said.
Neither Larimer or Budzisz would speculate on why Republican leaders would be in a rush on the private education funding bill, but they both said it was a proven tactic for those with a shaky coalition of support.
“If you allow people to sit with an idea longer, you allow your political opposition to grow,” Budzisz said. “Swift action is sometimes a pretty good defense.”
