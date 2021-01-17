The newest member of the tri-state area’s Congressional delegation has had a brutal first two weeks in Washington D.C.
The fraught election certification, the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a vote to urge Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump using the 25th Amendment, a vote on a second impeachment of Trump — those all happened on just two days of the 14 since U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was sworn in.
While Hinson voted to certify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden when some of her Republican colleagues chose to repeat Trump’s allegations of a rigged election, she voted against both the resolution to urge the 25th Amendment and Trump’s impeachment.
In her weekly call with Iowa reporters, she expounded on her decisions on those historic votes, responding to a Telegraph Herald question.
“Speaker Pelosi bypassed regular order, including the process of going through and collecting evidence,” Hinson said. “We didn’t have a single committee hearing on it. We didn’t have any of the preliminary votes that are typically involved in this process.”
She called the impeachment a “rushed job” undertaken only to shame Trump with a second impeachment.
“This impeachment, from my perspective, not only violated that due process and regular order, it fanned the flames,” Hinson said.
Ahead of the impeachment vote, the Iowa Democratic Party released a statement giving Hinson no credit for her earlier certification yea.
“While Rep. Ashley Hinson tries to distract from previous comments and didn’t object to the election certification, she continues to push false claims about the results of the election and signed a letter in which members of Congress said they are, ‘outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted,’” read a release.
Hinson now wants to focus on “moving forward.”
The centerpiece of that was the announcement that she has been chosen by Republican House leadership to serve on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, responsible for deciding federal government spending. That appointment is remarkable not only because seats there rarely go to representatives as new to Congress as Hinson, but also because Hinson is the first representative from Iowa’s First Congressional District to get that appointment.
“For me, it means Iowans will have a seat at the table during our government spending process,” Hinson said. “Iowans will have a direct say in what projects are funded by their tax dollars ... It continues to be a priority for me serving in Congress, making sure that issues that are important to rural America and Iowa aren’t overlooked.”
Hinson has four years of experience, having served on the Iowa House Appropriations Committee in Des Moines. She also will be serving from the minority party in D.C., however, which she never did at the state Capitol, so she will have an uphill battle. She also will be just one member among 53.
Specifically, Hinson highlighted recovery from the 2020 derecho in Iowa, infrastructure and biofuel investment as priorities she will fight for.
Her position on appropriations will also have Hinson in the thick of any further COVID-19 pandemic relief. This week, Biden laid out his priorities for such relief, announcing the American Rescue Plan. It included hazard pay, rent and utility assistance, an eviction moratorium, extended and expanded unemployment, paid leave, and a $15 minimum wage, among other priorities.
Hinson said she would wait until she saw actual bill language before deciding if she would support it.
“I hope it’s targeted relief,” she said. “I just had a call with some small-business owners this week. Their concerns are looking at how this money gets out to small businesses via PPP, because a 25% reduction in revenue to a small, small business is much different than for a company that employs 500 people.”
Hinson did say she would use her seat to try to block the “liberal agenda” she expects Democrats to push through now that they have the trifecta in D.C., like Republicans do in Des Moines.
Isenhart seeks input on education plan
After reviewing the budget proposal from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, following her Condition of the State speech last Tuesday, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart said he would need Iowa residents to weigh in before he would vote along with the governor’s insistence that school districts offer in-person learning.
“I would consider supporting her proposal if the Legislature provides a full airing allowing parents, teachers and school leadership to speak to their experience,” he wrote in an email. “I would not consider voting for it if the bill lacks a provision that all school staff who will be eligible for vaccinations are actually vaccinated before a district would be forced to offer such an alternative that requires unvaccinated personnel to return to work face-to-face. If the Legislature sticks its nose too far into the decision-making province of school boards, I would oppose this measure.”
Family legislative business
For Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, last Monday marked two special occasions.
First, he was sworn in again to represent District 85 in Iowa’s 89th General Assembly, whose 2021 session opened last week. Second, it was his son Alex Zumbach’s 21st birthday. Which they were able to spend together, because they are coworkers.
“He is a clerk for Senator (Tom) Shipley, (R-Nodaway), and this is his fourth year serving alongside me in the chamber,” Sen. Zumbach posted on Facebook.
Dubuque County GOP picks new leadership
The Dubuque County Republicans this week elected new officers for 2021 — Ben Ellison as chairman, Paul Kurt as co-chair and Phil Crnkovich as treasurer.
Ellison replaces Alexis
Lundgren, the group’s chairwoman of the past two years and daughter of Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.