Through much of last week, incumbent elected officials and their challengers acted and argued for the support of one specific demographic — farmers.
Throughout the week, a particularly great portion of communications coming from area elected officials and campaigns centered on agriculture, particularly corn. That’s because the Environmental Protection Agency, last week, announced that it would deny 54 retroactive Renewable Fuel Standard exemption requests submitted by U.S. refineries. These are meant to allow small oil refineries to sidestep mandated ethanol mixing levels in gasoline, but have been given to some facilities actually owned by giant corporations in the past.
President Donald Trump‘s signing of many of these waivers has been the target of fierce criticism by area elected officials on both sides of the aisle, as well as the renewable fuel and agriculture industries at large. So, Trump’s decision was leapt on by his supporters.
That is true of perhaps no one more than U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who took some of the credit, claiming in press releases and statements that Trump’s announcement followed a phone call between she and Trump.
“Finally, the administration has heeded my calls for action, and they are now denying those waivers,” Ernst told the Iowa Agribusiness Report. “So, we’re just thankful that the administration is living up to its promises to support the Renewable Fuel Standard.”
Republican Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, too, heaped on the praise.
“From CARES Act and disaster-recovery funding to blocking the latest round of retroactive biofuel blending waivers, the Trump administration continues to support Iowa farmers and our state’s agriculture-based economy,” he said in a release.
Some of Trump’s frequent critics, too, welcomed the announcement, but did not forgive past years’ signing of the waivers.
“Today’s announcement that the Administration will deny dozens of gap-year small refinery exemption waivers is welcome news to those of us who have been fighting for years against Big Oil’s attacks on the biofuels industry,” U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said, in a release. “That said, this administration has already granted numerous waivers that drove down commodity prices for farmers and eliminated markets for biofuels producers.”
Others were more direct in not giving Trump too much credit.
“The action by the EPA announced today is simply too little, too late,” said former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, in a statement for Biden for Iowa. “While it avoids further damage to the struggling ethanol and renewable fuel industry it fails to make up for the 4 billion gallons of lost ethanol production due to waivers previously granted or the lack of help directed to the ethanol industry in any coronavirus stimulus package.”
Theresa Greenfield, Ernst’s Democratic challenger, wrote it off as a gimmick.
“This is just an election year, delayed announcement and it doesn’t erase the years of damage done by Senator Ernst’s vote to put a fossil fuel lobbyist at the head of the EPA, the EPA that issued 85 RFS waivers that have devastated our farmers and our biofuels industry,” she said, in a release.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., also called it a political Hail Mary.
“It is deeply disappointing that it took the threat of an upcoming election for this Administration to follow the law,” she said in a release. “I’m glad to see President Trump at least commit to not causing further harm.”
Her Republican challenger, Esther Joy King, criticized Bustos’s statement.
“Cheri’s swipe at the EPA and the Trump Administration for standing with ethanol producers is a slap in the face to farmers and rural America,” she said, in a release.
It’s no secret that Midwest politicians always vie for the ag industry’s favor. It is one of the region’s main economic drivers. But how big is farmers’ political influence?
According to a 2017 Census of Agriculture — the most recent — compiled and released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it’s significant. In Iowa, there were 145,432 ag producers. In Illinois, there were 116,417. In Wisconsin, 110,347.
In Iowa’s First Congressional District, there were 36,375 producers. Of those, 11,141 reside in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones Counties. In Illinois’s 17th Congressional District, there were 15,358. In Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, there were 16,600. In Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, there were 31,284.
How bipartisan?
The Common Ground Committee, a citizen-led nonprofit aimed at bipartisan problem solving, released its Common Ground score card of U.S. Senators and Representatives, and state governors last week.
It tracks bipartisan bill sponsorship, statements in public or to the press, campaign decorum, public appearances with officials from across the aisle and more to score elected officials on how bipartisan they are. Some of the tri-states’ officials fared better than others.
Below are how the area’s officials scored, from highest to lowest:
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind
- , D-WI — 50/110
- U.S. Sen.
Chuck Grassley
- , R-Iowa — 42/110
- U.S. Sen.
Tammy Baldwin
- , D-Wis. — 42/110
- U.S. Rep.
Abby Finkenauer
- , D-Iowa — 32
- Gov.
Tony Evers
- , Wis. — 31
- U.S. Rep.
Cheri Bustos
- , D-Ill. — 30
- U.S. Sen.
Dick Durbin
- , D-Ill. — 30
- U.S. Sen.
Ron Johnson
- , R-Wis. — 28
- Gov.
Kim Reynolds
- , R-Iowa — 24
- U.S. Rep.
Mark Pocan
- , D-Wis. — 23
- U.S. Sen.
Tammy Duckworth
- , D-Ill. — 21
- Gov.
J.B. Pritzker
- , D-Ill. — 20
- U.S. Sen.
Joni Ernst
- , R-Iowa —13
Endorsements
The Iowa Corngrowers Association Political Action Committee announced its endorsements of 2020 candidates last week, including several representing eastern Iowa. At the national level, the group endorsed both Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
For the Iowa State House, from this area, it endorsed Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Iowa Reps. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, Lee Hein, R-Monticello, Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga.
The Iowa Farm Bureau endorsed McKean.
The National Association of Homebuilders endorsed Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in her challenge for Iowa’s First Congressional District and Ernst in her bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate.
