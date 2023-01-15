In the first week of the Iowa State Legislature’s 2023 session, much was made of how many new members there were, on both sides of the aisle.
Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke early in her Condition of the State address about the 53 new members of the Legislature. Most committees’ first meetings required lengthy introductions, of newly-elected members — of the Legislature’s freshman class, but also of more seasoned lawmakers, lobbyists and capitol staff, for the new members’ benefit. Party leaders spent a good deal of time onboarding the new members.
“There are just a lot of new people,” Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, an assistant Senate majority leader, said at the Capitol last week. “That always takes some time.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, spent much of the first week coaching new members.
“It’s all new, so you’re showing them around the building, teaching them how the process really works, who they need to know to get what done.”
A significant number of Iowa lawmakers are new this year due to the 2021 redistricting and subsequent elections flipping some seats, but also because of some incumbents retiring or losing primaries.
For the four counties covered by the Telegraph Herald, though, none of the 12 lawmakers representing their residents are new at the Capitol this year.
The most recent area additions to the Legislature, Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, were first elected in 2020, so had two full years under their belts when they returned.
James and Koelker, Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, were all first elected in 2018.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, was first elected in 2016.
Three lawmakers are new to representing parts of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties — Cournoyer, and Iowa Reps. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and Craig Johnson, R-Independence. But, Mommsen has served since 2015. Johnson is new to the Iowa House, but had served in the Senate since 2017 — only running for his new district after redistricting drew him and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, together.
Johnson said that experience in both chambers could be beneficial.
“It might make me a pincushion and get a lot of pins in me, but being that go-between for the two chambers, with everyone I know over there, could also help us,” he said.
Zumbach was first elected in 2012.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, was first elected in 2008.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, was first elected to the Legislature in 1992 — first to the House, then to the Senate in 2008.
“I’m a fixture around here as much as the lights are,” she joked after being greeted warmly by numerous, consecutive Capitol staffers.
Area representatives’ seniority also comes with leadership roles in the Legislature.
Cournoyer, Klimesh and Koelker are three of four assistant majority leaders in the Senate. Jochum is, and has long been, an assistant Senate minority leader.
Johnson is an assistant majority leader in the House. James is the House’s second-ranking Democrat for the second consecutive session, as House minority whip.
Several area Republicans are also chairing committees, meaning they file “study bills” and decide which other bills will be considered in those committees.
Zumbach chairs Senate Agriculture. Cournoyer chairs Senate Technology. Klimesh chairs Senate Transportation. Koelker is vice chair of Senate Ways and Means. Cournoyer is vice chair of Senate State Government
Lundgren chairs House Commerce. Johnson is vice chair of House Education.
Area Democrats serve as their caucus’ highest ranking member on committees as well — Jochum on the Administrative Rules Review, James on House Government Oversight.
Hinson updates
During her weekly call with Iowa reporters, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discussed her return to the House Appropriations Committee, voting to defund new IRS agents and taking a harder line against China.
On the Appropriations Committee, Hinson will have a hand on the wheel in federal spending bills. This process will look different in this Congress, as passing those bills individually rather than in omnibus packages was one of the concessions U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had to give the House’s farthest-right Republicans to become speaker of the House.
“We’re refining the process, making sure we’re following order, but also using the tools we have on that committee to conduct accountability,” she said.
Hinson also voiced pride in voting against the hire of 87,000 new agents for the Internal Revenue Service, as planned in the 2022 federal spending package.
“The overwhelming majority of Americans follow the law and pay their taxes,” she said. “I don’t want the IRS targeting more people. They should be focused on catching the people who are evading taxes, not tracking Venmo transactions or auditing working class Americans.”
Hinson led with China’s large-scale purchase of farmland “at an alarming rate.”
“They have been buying up not just agricultural land, but land around our military and air force bases,” she said. “We are looking at what mechanisms we can put in place to make sure we’re able to adequately track who is buying that and making sure the Chinese Communist Party is not buying that land. We can not allow them to buy another acre.”
Hinson also said she would vote to stop the sale of oil from the U.S.’ petroleum reserves to China.
Pocan to drive equality work
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., was named chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus last week.
Founded in 2008, the caucus is made up of openly LGBTQ+ members of Congress and works to promote equality regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics, according to its website.
Awards
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, received the Wisconsin Grocers Association’s 2022 Friend of Grocers Award.
