The business of building the federal budget began in earnest last week, with announcements coming from three members of the tri-states’ congressional delegation who are busy building it.
U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., all serve on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, the job of which is to shape the federal budget for fiscal year 2022 before a vote on the floor of Congress. That is no easy task and one that has proven increasingly difficult as partisanship across the nation, and in the halls of Congress, has risen.
Fights over the budget caused two shutdowns of the federal government during President Donald Trump’s term.
But throughout the week, Hinson and Bustos fired off releases about in-district projects and programs they believe would benefit their constituents, which they worked to be included in budget bills.
On Tuesday, Hinson announced that she helped ensure the inclusion of a measure that would direct the Office of Management and Budget to keep from increasing the population threshold for a community to be considered a metropolitan statistical area.
Earlier this year, a committee of representatives from federal statistics agencies recommended that the federal office change the definition so an area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. The 144 cities formerly designated as metros with core populations of 50,000 to 99,999 people — including Dubuque — would be changed to “micropolitan” statistical areas instead.
“That would cause Dubuque to lose its status as a metropolitan area and lose the city’s access to a lot of federal funds and critical benefits,” Hinson said during her weekly call with Iowa press. “I worked in a bipartisan way to make sure that language was in that bill.”
That earned a big thank-you from Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Our status as a metropolitan area allows our hospitals to pay employees higher wages, gives the local government access to significant federal funding through the (Community Development Block Grant) program and puts Dubuque on the map for economic development projects,” said chamber President and CEO Molly Grover in a press release. “As a midsized city, we cannot afford to let unelected bureaucrats jeopardize the future success of Dubuque.”
Hinson also announced getting a $262,500 allocation included in a Homeland Security funding bill for the construction of an emergency operations center for Jackson County.
Bustos announced support for the Driftless Area Landscape Conservation Initiative program to restore, improve and protect unique spaces in the region. That program expired in 2017.
President Joe Biden also fleshed out his budget last week, which included the expected $6 trillion in proposed spending in the next several years.
Hinson was critical of some associated spending making its way through budget bills that passed her committee.
She introduced or supported amendments that would deny tax dollars for abortions domestically and internationally and to redirect funding for electric vehicle subsidies toward clean water resources — both of which failed.
Pocan appeared on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” last week to defend the investments planned by Democrats.
“Small businesses are still swimming against the stream. We need to help on that front,” he said. “I’d also remind everyone that while this money is helping everybody across the country, when Republicans wanted to spend trillions on a tax cut — where ultimately over 80% of it went to the top 1% — they thought that was just fine. I would argue that’s really pork spending, just for the most wealthy and those who make contributions to conservative candidates.”
Still, Hinson said that she ended the week hopeful about the prospects of Congress passing a budget.
“I had really good luck working with several members on priorities to make sure those are included,” she said. “I know I serve in the minority, but in this case, we’re working well across the aisle on things that matter.”
Accusations fly in Kind-Van Orden race
In a not-too-surprising development, the race between U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and repeat Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden is heating up already.
Last weekend, the left-leaning Daily Beast reported that social media posts show Van Orden “standing on a wall on the (U.S.) Capitol grounds that was inside the restricted area” during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. Van Orden previously acknowledged attending the rally that preceded the riot, but he has repeatedly said he “did not step foot on the Capitol grounds” that day.
The Daily Beast also reported, “Federal Election Commission regulations state that travel expenses must be ‘directly related to the campaign.’ Van Orden — who wrote off roughly $4,000 in transportation and D.C. hotel costs around Jan. 6 for him, his wife and a campaign staffer — lost his race in November and didn’t declare his 2022 candidacy until April.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee jumped on the report.
“Derrick Van Orden was not only part of a deadly attack on our Democracy by being on Capitol grounds while the riot erupted — he’s also lied to Wisconsinites and covered up his participation in the insurrection,” said DCCC spokesperson Elena Kuhn in remarks reported by media outlets.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Van Orden said the story was inaccurate and intentionally timed to be published when he was hosting the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s annual convention.
Days later, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that while Kind was in La Crosse on Tuesday for a visit by Biden, he still was able to cast votes in Washington by proxy after he wrote a letter that stated in part, “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing health emergency.”
Kind officials told the newspaper that not only was Biden making an official visit — not a campaign stop — to Kind’s hometown, but that the congressman and the president discussed issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Republican Party and Van Orden were quick to attack the sequence of events.
In one of several Facebook posts from Van Orden about it, he shared Kind’s letter and a photo of the congressman laughing. Van Orden wrote, “Ha! Ha! Hey, suckers! Get to work Little People! I will eat ice cream and lie to you saying I can’t get to work! Rep. Ron Kind has checked out of his job. Why is he still getting $174,000 of taxpayers’ money?”