Each year, the Iowa State Legislature is supposed to have passed its public education funding package within three days after the governor proposes the budget. And, each year in recent memory, lawmakers have stepped over that deadline.
That is true this year as well, although opening salvos fired last week.
The Iowa Senate passed a 2.2% increase in funding for public education this year, an increase to the tune of $45.4 million, according to Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. The plan also includes a $60 per-pupil bonus of sorts for schools who followed Gov. Kim Reynolds‘ lead and offered in-person education whenever they were able.
“We’re trying to get the per-pupil equity to not be so small,” Koelker said. “It gives additional money for everybody to buy down to the statewide average, if they followed state rules and state code.”
When the Senate’s bill made it to the Iowa House, though, that measure proved less popular.
“The Senate had their school funding bill attached to a particularly harsh punishment bill against the Des Moines school district for being all online for six weeks at the height of the pandemic,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Even the Republican majority in the House disagreed with their Senate colleagues’ bill, so introduced a different school funding bill with a 2.4% increase and without the $60 per-pupil payment.
That means the Senate will have to take the House’s bill up this coming week.
Iowa House Democrats, for their part, had introduced a 3.7% increase in school funding. James contends that even the House Republicans’ higher 2.4% increase over last year — when considering other changes like lower enrollment in 2020 due to the pandemic — will mean 134 Iowa school districts will receive less money than they did last year. She said to make up the difference, those districts will have to actually raise property tax rates to break even.
“When we do that, when we’re funding at such a low rate, the county and the school boards and the locals have to fill that,” James said. “It’s so inconsistent from the Republican Party when they so often talk about lowering taxes, that they would push this that raises property taxes on districts. We could fund our schools in an appropriate way. But since 2010, (Republicans) have not raised funding at the rate of inflation.”
This assertion did not surprise Koelker.
“Democrats will say it’s not enough money,” she said. “But we’ve continued to fund and increase money for schools — $350 million more in the last three years. I’d say that’s supporting our schools. I wish the pie was growing bigger, but at least the slices are.”
Koelker also said she has never heard a specific, needed dollar amount from a superintendent or teachers union.
Friday also marked the final day for individual senators and representatives to request that a bill or joint resolution be drafted by the Legislative Services Agency. This is the first big benchmark in each legislative session.
The next will be the first “funnel,” on March 5, by which bills must have been passed out of their first committees and headed to the floor in their chamber. If they are not, bills are considered dead unless taken up separately by leadership or if they need to go through either chamber’s Appropriations or Ways and Means Committees.
Hinson talks health centers (again), Mask Mandate compliance
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in her weekly press call on Friday that she had been inspired by her visit to Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque.
“Our meeting gave me the idea to lead the Iowa House delegation’s letter urging the Biden administration to ensure that Iowa’s community health centers are included in the federal vaccine partnership,” Hinson said.
She joined fellow Republican U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, as well as Democrat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in sending the letter.
President Joe Biden had previously announced a pilot project to directly allocate COVID-19 vaccine doses to federally qualified community health centers like Crescent, including at least one in every state.
During her call, Hinson also responded to Reynolds’ move to remove most public health measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 — including the role of local mask mandates like those in place in the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Jackson County.
“Some towns … are keeping mask mandates,” she said. “Everyone should be, obviously in my opinion, vigilant in following the rules that apply to where they live, as well any additional rules businesses are putting in place. I saw right after that announcement a number of businesses, restaurants, retail are asking people to still wear masks and social distance. I’ll still be wearing my mask when I’m out. I’ll continue to take those precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. I think that’s important to protect myself and those around me.”
Hinson also lauded Iowa Republicans’ requirement that schools offer in-person learning starting Monday.