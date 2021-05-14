U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, this week sided with the majority of her Republican House colleagues in removing the third highest-ranking Republican leader for being vocally critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Republican House Conference had telegraphed their removal of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for many weeks. The conservative congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was fiercely critical of Trump’s rhetoric and actions before and during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. She was one of only 10 Republican representatives to vote in favor of his second impeachment.
Cheney continues to condemn Trump’s continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him — claims that Cheney joined most Democrats in naming “The Big Lie.”
Cheney survived a vote about two months ago to retain her position as Republican conference chair. Hinson voted for her then. Her actions since, however — though consistent — apparently proved too much for her colleagues, including Hinson.
Hinson said she supported U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for her bid for leadership, after a tour of the Dupaco Voices building on May 6. She dug into her reasoning more on Friday.
“She is the right person to unify our conference and show people the stark contrast between Speaker Pelosi and President Biden‘s big government agenda, and our Republican vision of freedom and opportunity,” Hinson said. “Elise presented a clear plan for our conference about how we’re going to do that moving forward, showcasing members of our conference and with a unified message.”
Other Iowa Republicans also were quick to turn focus away from the inter-party turmoil in D.C.
“Not one American worker woke up this morning giving a damn about D.C.’s Liz Cheney parade,” said Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton, in a press release titled “Biden Administration Creates Country of Chaos.” “What they are worried about is if they will be able to make it to work next week, if their kids are going to be in the classroom this year, and what economy their children will inherit.”
Hinson was vocally critical of the former president’s actions on and after Jan. 6, although she voted against his impeachment — again citing a desire for unity. Responding to a TH question on Friday, she said she was not concerned by that precedent.
“Elise was very clear that she stands ready to listen,” Hinson said. “We do have a lot of viewpoints in our conference. I think that’s a strength of our conference.”
The Iowa Democratic Party did not respond with comment for this piece.
Pregnant Workers Fairness Act passed with area support
The U.S. House on Friday passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers to make accommodations for pregnant employees.
Under the act, businesses with 15 or more employees must make physical accommodations for employees and applicants who have limitations due to pregnancy or childbirth. Pregnant workers also cannot be denied employment opportunities, retaliated against for requesting reasonable accommodations or be forced to take paid or unpaid leave if reasonable accommodations can be made.
The act received bipartisan support from tri-state representatives.
“Today’s vote is personal to me — like many women, I have seen the impact that it can have on a career when an employer refuses to consider accommodations for a pregnancy,” said U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in a release. “We’ve come a long way since then, but even today pregnant workers are denied basic, reasonable accommodations.”
Hinson too applauded the act’s passage.
“When I was a morning news anchor, I worked up until the day I gave birth to each of my children,” she said in a release. “As a working mom, this issue is personal to me.”
U.S. Reps. Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, both D-Wis., also voted for the act.
Chesney seeks to block vaccine passports
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, this week sponsored a bill that would ban the use of “vaccine passports” — mandatory proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 — at public events.
“Vaccine passports should not be a requirement for Illinoisans,” said Chesney, in a release. “This would not only be an infringement on the liberties and freedom of Illinoisans, but also a violation of our constituents’ medical privacy. To envision a society where we restrict the rights of some by the nature of medical treatments they have received or not received is not only discriminatory, but dystopian.”
Calendar
Regional staff for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will hold traveling office hours in Delaware and Dubuque counties this week: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, Edgewood Library, 203 W. Union St., Edgewood; and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Rd., Sherrill.