Former President Donald Trump’s third indictment last week — breaking his own record with each one — quickly led to responses by area elected officials and his own Republican primary challengers, but some notable silences from others.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged conspiracies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, to defraud the federal government and to deny Americans’ rights for their votes to be counted. Trump — currently running for his party’s nomination for president again — pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Recommended for you