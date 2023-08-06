Former President Donald Trump’s third indictment last week — breaking his own record with each one — quickly led to responses by area elected officials and his own Republican primary challengers, but some notable silences from others.
Trump was indicted by a grand jury after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged conspiracies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, to defraud the federal government and to deny Americans’ rights for their votes to be counted. Trump — currently running for his party’s nomination for president again — pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
“This is the persecution of a political opponent,” Trump told reporters after his arraignment on Thursday. “This was never supposed to happen in America. This is persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican Party and leading (President Joe) Biden by a lot.”
It is unclear where Trump was sourcing his lead over Biden, as most polls show him in a close race with the current president. But a recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump with 54% of support from likely Republican primary voters nationwide and with 44% of support from likely Republican primary voters in Iowa ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus.
And yet, the other Republicans running ostensibly to beat Trump in the primary, moved in subtly different ways than they had in response to Trump’s previous legal troubles.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had 20% of support from likely Republican Iowa caucus-goers, again attacked federal law enforcement for “weaponizing” its powers by indicting Trump, although not by name.
“These agencies that have become weaponized, the FBI (and) the DOJ, against political opponents, that’s a result of them not being held constitutionally accountable for many, many years,” he said in a Fox News interview. “We will end weaponization in regard to new leadership at the FBI, DOJ. We’re going to take power out of D.C.”
But later in the week, DeSantis denied the claims Trump made about the 2020 election, claims on which Trump’s indictment is partially based.
“All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” he said of Trump’s claims, which he called “unsubstantiated.”
But while DeSantis inched closer to openly criticizing Trump, who verbally batters DeSantis at every campaign event, biotech millionaire and author Vivek Ramaswamy went even further to aid the former president.
As Trump was arraigned for his second indictment in June — in the still-ongoing case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office — Ramaswamy was outside the Miami courthouse, calling on all Republican primary candidates to promise to pardon Trump if they are elected. After Trump’s third indictment last week, Ramaswamy went further — suing the federal government on his primary opponent’s behalf.
Ramaswamy’s lawsuit was in response to the DOJ’s “failure to substantively respond” to a public records request Ramaswamy had previously filed for communications between Biden or his White House staff, and either Attorney General Merrick Garland or Special Counsel Jack Smith concerning Trump’s classified documents case.
“My aim in bringing this lawsuit is to finally deliver accountability and transparency: what did Biden and his cronies tell Garland and what did Garland and the deep-staters who put him in as Attorney General tell Jack Smith?” Ramaswamy said in a release. “That’s the real target.”
Other Republican candidates who are currently further behind in the polls also weighed in on Trump’s indictment. Texas millionaire-turned-pastor Ryan Binkley said it was a sign for the party to “heal and move on” from Trump. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump was “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and said the indictment would prove if he was criminally responsible.
While politicians campaigning in Iowa were vocal about Trump’s latest indictment, the state’s own elected officials were noticeably silent as of Friday afternoon. Most of the tri-state’s congressional delegation had been quick to denounce any criminal investigations into Trump in the past. But this time, in what has been widely regarded as the most serious of Trump’s indictments, none of the delegation’s Republicans — U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley or Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, or Ron Johnson, R-Wis., or U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson or Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., or Darrin LaHood, R-Ill. — mentioned it.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., did make a statement, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“No man, not even a former president, is above the law,” he said. “As I’ve said before: While this historic and very serious case continues to play out, Special Counsel Smith must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference. And former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American.”
Many right-leaning sources also made much of Democratic lawmakers in swing states, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., not mentioning Trump’s indictment.
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was also silent on Trump’s new indictment after previously denouncing them. The relationship between the two has been cold recently, since Trump lashed out at Reynolds for not endorsing him and hiding her close personal relationship with DeSantis.
Iowa vs. China, again
Members of the tri-state area, instead of commenting on Trump’s indictment, remained laser-focused on challenging the Chinese government on various fronts.
Hinson held a roundtable in Iowa with Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., of the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
There, members talked about everything from a 2012 seed theft by a Chinese national to the importance of Iowa maintaining agricultural trade with China, with a panel of area agriculture leaders.
“We talk about the seed innovation and how important that is for yield,” Hinson said at one point. “We’ve invested in the R&D... They not only want to copy us. If they can’t grow it themselves, they’re going to steal it. Because they’re facing this crisis and cannot feed their people.”