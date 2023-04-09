The Iowa Legislature has just three weeks until the 110th day of the current session, when lawmakers are supposed to have wrapped up their work for the year and when their per diem pay ends.
The top job left for lawmakers to accomplish this year is developing the state government budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Several area lawmakers — Iowa Sens. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt — serve on the appropriations committees of their respective chambers, which will develop budget bills before they reach the full chambers’ floors. Every lawmaker, though, serves on an appropriations subcommittee, which begin to build budgets for individual state departments.
As of last week, Republican leaders in both chambers have put forward their budget spending targets for next year, with each chamber offering a different amount.
Iowa Senate leaders and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a $8.486 billion target. Iowa House of Representatives leaders pitched $8.579 billion.
In her weekly newsletter, Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire supported her chamber’s amount.
“$8.486 billion represents a sustainable increase in spending for education and public safety, while also ensuring tax relief for hardworking Iowans,” she said.
While the Senate’s figure was the same as the one proposed by Reynolds, exactly how much leaders aim to spend in which areas was unclear as of the end of last week. The Senate’s target as proposed included no breakdown of how the money would be spent — a point quickly criticized by Democrats in the minority.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, called Republican senators’ lack of information “strange and perhaps unprecedented,” in her weekly newsletter.
“This is no way to govern,” she said. “Iowa taxpayers deserve transparency.”
House Republicans included more specifics in their budget target. Their $8.579 billion would provide:
- $70.489 million for administration and regulation.
- $43.544 million for agriculture and natural resources.
- $42.114 million for economic development.
- $984.922 million for education broadly.
- $4.417 billion for state aid to schools and standing appropriations.
- $2.135 billion for health and human services.
- $885.844 million for the judicial branch and justice systems.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, highlighted increases in the House budget in her weekly newsletter.
“The largest increase goes to the state’s local school districts, who receive an additional $127 million through the 3% increase in the state foundation formula plus the results of the adjustments in property tax valuations passed in Senate File 181,” she said. “The budget will include new funds that will be used to provide increases to the Department of Corrections and state public safety programs. Provider rate increases for nursing homes, mental health providers and substance abuse treatment will be funded in the Medicaid program.”
Lundgren also noted the lack of specifics in the Senate’s proposal.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, criticized Republicans of the two chambers beginning another fight within their party.
“Unfortunately, instead of working together, Republican lawmakers have decided to fight amongst themselves and leave everyday Iowans out to dry,” she said in her weekly newsletter. “Both the House and Senate Republicans have released different spending targets, with little to no details.”
Both chambers’ Ways & Means committees will be busy over the next few weeks as well, as tax-related legislation has no deadline but the end of session and usually is considered later in each session.
Cournoyer said in her newsletter that Iowans still should expect property tax reform yet this year, in response to questions and concerns voiced by constituents.
“We have heard these concerns, and it is our primary focus as we head into these last weeks of the legislative session, with several proposals being considered,” she said.
Dubuque County officials weigh in
Knowing that taxation talks lie ahead, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved a resolution opposing a proposal being considered in the Iowa Senate to make local option sales tax a statewide tax under legislative control.
“Dubuque County rural voters approved using 100% of LOST on road construction,” read a letter the board sent to lawmakers representing the county. “This $4+ million is 30% of our roads budget and is critical to maintaining our County’s complex road system for continued growth of commerce and residents.”
Iowa Supreme Court to reconsider heartbeat bill
As the one-year anniversary approaches of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the Iowa Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments this week over the “fetal heartbeat” bill passed by the state Legislature in 2018.
The bill would ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and was passed along party lines by Republicans and signed by Reynolds. The courts have blocked the law from going into effect, but Reynolds has asked the state Supreme Court to end the injunction.
Hinson meets Taiwan president
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was among a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers who met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week.
“Our relationship is rooted in our shared democratic values — a commitment that allows us to flourish not only as trading partners, but as steadfast supporters of freedom on the global stage,” she said in a release.
The Chinese government was intensely critical of the Taiwan president’s trip to the U.S. and of U.S. officials for acknowledging the visit.
Hinson serves on the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
Calendar
3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Darlington town hall, 627 Main St., Darlington, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., will hold a public town hall.
