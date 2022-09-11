As politicians and parties wage a messaging war over the current economic conditions — arguing over things such as inflation trajectory and the definition of recession — economic experts and lenders told business leaders in Dubuque last week that things are looking up locally.
At Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Legislative Conference, one of the marquee speakers on a luncheon panel was Thomas Walstrum, senior business economist for Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Walstrum acknowledged the fight over the recession definition in particular — with Republicans insisting that the two consecutive quarters of decreased gross domestic product counts, while Democrats argue that other factors have to be considered. But Walstrum told the about 90 business leaders in attendance that the economy does not currently resemble a recession.
“U.S. GDP has come down a little bit since the end of last year. We’re seeing a slowdown,” he said. “Usually if we’re talking about a recession, we’re talking about laying people off. I’ve not heard anyone anywhere talking about any interest in laying people off. Yes, the economy has slowed, but no one is forecasting people losing jobs.”
And, Walstrum said, industries such as manufacturing are reporting no need or capacity to lay people off for some time because there’s too much work to do.
“Some of them say their orders are slowing down a little bit,” he said. “But I also hear that they have huge backlogs. So, the expectation is that even with a slowdown in orders, with a big backlog there is still plenty of work to do for quite a while.”
Walstrum also said the slowing economy is necessary and intentional, following the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates on borrowing.
“We’re talking about a soft landing,” he said. “We’ve changed interest rates to try and slow demand, which is part of what was causing inflation. The other side is the supply changes — both goods supply and labor supply — which both cause inflation. We’ve seen inflation begin to slow down, but it is still quite high.”
The chamber’s event also featured panels of local experts in various sectors of the economy, including one on finance, insurance and law. That panel featured MidWestOne Bank President and Chief Operations Officer Len Devaisher, who said the increased interest rates so far have done nothing to slow local borrowing or repayments.
“What I can tell you all today, gladly, is we don’t see cracks right now,” he said. “The things you see that are the leading indicators that problems are on their way are delinquency in payments. But delinquency is down. Our problem loans, where borrowers are struggling to meet their repayment obligations, those are going down.”
Still, area Republicans said they and their constituents remain focused on the negative impacts of inflation. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, posted several times about the issue last week.
“The skyrocketing cost of goods and services will cost the average U.S. household $6,000 (more) this year,” she tweeted. “Iowans cannot afford the Biden Administration’s agenda, and they shouldn’t have to pay for it.”
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, said people can expect that mantra to continue to be Republicans’ message as long as they can stick to it.
“The recession discussion is less and less likely to become a prominent talking point, partly because it is a macro measure that doesn’t ring true as much as prices,” he said. “Even as inflation goes down, people will likely still be talking about how things are too expensive.
“But a lot of the public think a recession means layoffs and a contraction of the economy, which they likely don’t feel.”
Budzisz said that with inflation, it actually might not even matter if voters still see higher prices where they live.
“Iowa is in an interesting position because we’re doing well on most of these measures,” he said. “Locally, it seems like we’re doing well as well. But local economic reality isn’t always what will guide talking points from politicians. You can always tap into the (national) anxiety and the right track/wrong track debate.”
If inflation continues to fall, he said, Democrats likely will latch onto and highlight any improving indicators because a president’s approval ratings are key to midterm election years.
“There have been studies that have shown if you track out (President Joe) Biden’s approval rating and compare it to gas prices, there is a mirroring effect,” Budzisz said. “It’s not as if the president sets the gas price. It’s a complicated picture, but voters will oftentimes attribute that to this person or that person.”
Awards and honors
Wisconsin Economic Development Association gave state Sen. Howard Marklein
- , R-Spring Green, its annual Champion of Economic Development award.
- Iowa Farm Bureau gave Iowa Rep.
Shannon Lundgren
- , R-Peosta, its Friend of Agriculture endorsement.
Calendar
4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Trackside Bar and Grill, 709 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa — Lundgren hosts her Shannon’s Brews and BBQ event at her restaurant featuring guest Pat Grassley, the speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase at the door.
10:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a town hall in Clayton County as part of a statewide tour.
12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Washington Square, Dubuque — Sand hosts a town hall in Dubuque County.
2:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Riverfront Park, Manchester, Iowa — Sand continues his tour in Delaware County.
