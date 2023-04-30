Numerous area federal lawmakers made moves to increase government spending oversight last week, in very different ways.

The Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives celebrated 100 days back in power last week by finally releasing and passing their opening proposals for how the government will pay its bills, by raising its debt ceiling, if it is going to at all. That proposal would severely cap federal spending to pre-2022 levels — notably before they took back the majority — essentially erasing any plans made by the Congress elected by voters in 2020.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.