Numerous area federal lawmakers made moves to increase government spending oversight last week, in very different ways.
The Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives celebrated 100 days back in power last week by finally releasing and passing their opening proposals for how the government will pay its bills, by raising its debt ceiling, if it is going to at all. That proposal would severely cap federal spending to pre-2022 levels — notably before they took back the majority — essentially erasing any plans made by the Congress elected by voters in 2020.
Area Republican lawmakers held up the passage of the bill which created those proposals by refusing to vote in its favor if it contained cuts to tax credits for biofuels which were included in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s, R-Calif., initial bill language. The bill broadly was constricted by McCarthy’s insistence — made publicly after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, referenced previously proposed plans from individual Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to restrict troubled, but popular, non-discretionary funding for programs like Social Security and Medicare — that the new House majority wanted no such thing. So the proposal kept its cuts to discretionary spending, far more than half of which is military spending in each of the last several years. So finding places to cut was restricted.
And Republicans’ initial proposal already included new tax credits for oil producers. As U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, recently told the Telegraph Herald, tax credits are effectively — having the same budget impacts — spending, so those new credits backtracked on House Republican goals.
But McCarthy’s majority is only a few members strong. So area lawmakers’ — Reps. Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., included — refusal to vote for any bill that removed several of the proposed tax credit cuts for biofuels producers so key to the current economies of their districts, was enough to force McCarthy to cave.
“Since this proposal was unveiled, our delegation has stood united for Iowa’s farmers and producers fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuels tax credits,” said a press release from the Iowa delegation. “Having successfully amended the bill to protect funding for these tax credits, our delegation will vote for this legislation, which is a starting point to avoid a default and cut wasteful spending.”
The ending bill would reduce the federal deficit by $4.8 trillion over 10 years, mostly by cutting previously approved spending and capping new spending growth. And since the last Congress, elected in 2020 with Democrats in the majority, succeeded in passing historically huge investments — in the nation’s aging infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, quashing the COVID-19 pandemic and aid to lower governments in the American Rescue Plan Act, and the social safety net and fights against human contributions to climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act — the Republican bill’s spending limits would basically cancel those out. The bill eliminated spending from the Inflation Reduction Act specifically — including the new biofuels tax credits it included, the Clean Fuels Tax Credit and one for sustainable aviation fuel development, which area lawmakers couldn’t protect — although that bill paid for itself, according to the nonpartisan CBO. But the Republicans’ bill also eliminated the IRA’s increase to the richest Americans’ and corporations’ shares of the nation’s income tax revenues, and its investments in Internal Revenue Service programs to catch tax avoiders. So the IRA programs would no longer fund themselves.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, had her own proposal to control federal spending through tougher reporting requirements and oversight on federally funded projects with a new bill — especially focused on Biden’s high-speed rail plans.
“Now, I am doubling down on my efforts with the bipartisan Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act that would expand these transparency requirements to every taxpayer-funded project, along with the Put the Brakes on Boondoggles Act that would bring each of these runaway trains to a squealing halt,” Ernst said in a release.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., also reintroduced a bill recently to increase spending oversight and reduce spending, particularly on the military, People Over Pentagon Act to cut $100 billion from the Department of Defense budget.
“By cutting $100 billion from the defense budget, this bill prioritizes urgent needs like healthcare, education, and infrastructure over padding the pockets of defense contractors,” Pocan said in a release. “More defense spending does not guarantee safety, but it does guarantee that the military-industrial complex will continue to get richer... It’s time to invest in our communities and make meaningful change that reflects our nation’s priorities.”
Iowa Legislature update
The Iowa Legislature passed the 110th day of its 2023 session on Friday, which means lawmakers no longer receive their per diem pay. But, the Legislature has yet to take action on some of the state’s budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said in her weekly newsletter that the House made progress last week and should wrap up budget work early this week.
“Yesterday the HHS budget was passed out of a sub-committee and the Appropriations Committee,” she said. “The House initiates the Budget for HHS so it is typically the first budget to pass, a good sign that we should sine die (adjourn) next week. The plan as of yesterday, is to gavel in at 10 a.m. on Monday and work until we are done.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, was less positive about the budget process while noting its progression, tweeting that the budget was shoved through with no input from Democrats or the public.
“Live tweeting from House budget meeting on health, human services and veterans: bill published last night after you went to bed,” he said. “80 pages. Public hearing held 12 hours later. Agreed upon bill is locked down by Republicans. No amendments. So don’t bother coming?”
The two chambers have also not agreed on property tax reform, with each passing significantly different bills recently, even with bipartisan support in both.
