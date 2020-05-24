The Dubuque County Auditor’s office has distributed more than 21,500 absentee ballots to registered voters and received back already more than half of those.
Dubuque County Deputy Auditor Jenny Hillary reported Friday — the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot in the mail — that registered voters in both parties requested absentee ballots for the June 2 primaries in droves.
As of 5 p.m., the office had mailed out 13,612 Democratic ballots and 7,915 Republican ballots.
And, the office had already received back 8,741 Democratic ballots and 4,825 Republican ballots for a total of 13,566 ballots returned.
According to Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz, that is atypical for Republicans.
“Republicans are more likely to turn out on election day,” he said. “There has always been a bigger push on the Democratic side for absentee voting. I expect you’re still going to see Republicans turn up on election day.”
That might be especially true, given messaging by Republicans in Washington D.C. bemoaning the push for absentee voting. But, Iowa is Iowa.
“There’s lots of rhetoric coming out of Washington against this,” he said. “And that has the President (Trump, a Republican) at the forefront. But out here in Iowa and other states, the states are treating it as a good way for people concerned about health risks. It’s again rhetoric versus reality. We have a Republican Secretary of State sending this out.”
After the Dubuque County Auditor’s office already mailed absentee ballot requests out to registered voters in the county, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate sent the same out to every registered voter in Iowa, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
That is a big reason for the swell of requests, Budzisz reckons, as was the intent.
Other possible reasons are the national primary races both parties in the district currently have.
“There is probably a strong enthusiasm there among Democrats, because there’s a competitive primary for U.S. Senate,” he said of the four Democrats racing to run against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. “And, it’s a competitive race for a very important U.S. Senate seat.”
Budzisz said another reason the Republican primary requests are lower than Democrats’ — aside from their being more registered Democrats in Dubuque County — is there is a “clear frontrunner” (Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion) in the primary race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District (against opponent Thomas Hansen).
He added that one danger of so many absentee ballots being sent in early is that campaigning is still ongoing. The U.S. Senate Democrats, for instance, just began aggressively holding digital debates in the last
10 days.
Stewart fights absentee voting bill in Illinois
Ill. Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, spoke out last week about a bill in the reconvened Illinois assembly to expand absentee voting.
The bill would go further than the Iowa measure for the 2020 general election, sending vote-by-mail applications to all voters who applied for a ballot in the 2018 general election and the 2019 consolidates or the 2020 primary, among other qualifications.
“We are essentially rewriting our state’s Election Code,” Stewart wrote in his newsletter to constituents. “Even without the potential for fraud, this legislation has not been allowed sufficient input or analysis by the public and especially by local officials because of stay-at-home restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Stewart also wrote that those officials were concerned about the expense of the new mandates and their lack of staffing.
“It’s a slap in the face to the integrity of an already established vote-by-mail system that has served our voters well for many years,” he wrote. “This is an overreach that will open the door to voter fraud. Our citizens deserve better.”
Chesney seeks changes from Illinois governor
Ill. Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, sent some letters last week to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, insisting on a series of changes regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
One was to “consider the devastating effects that ongoing social isolation is having on the mental and long-term health of individuals and families.”
“This is a public health crisis, but a more well-rounded approach is needed in dealing with it,” Chesney wrote. “Being isolated for long periods of time often leads to bad health outcomes for vulnerable individuals as well and the numbers prove it. We have increased numbers of suicide, substance abuse, domestic violence, and much more.”
Another letter called on Pritzker to increase childcare capacity.
“Childcare centers are turning people away,” the letter read. “This will lead to job losses and ultimately less daycare capacity as we emerge from the COVID-19 outbreak and reopen our economy. We also fear that for lack of childcare, some people that are eligible to return to work will be unable to and may in fact lose their job if they cannot show up.”
Endorsements
• President Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Hinson in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st District. “Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) will be a tremendous advocate for the People of Iowa! She will fight for our Military, Vets, Small Businesses, & our Incredible Farmers — a true supporter of our #MAGA Agenda! Ashley has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #IA01,” Trump tweeted.
• The Iowa Federation of Labor last week endorsed incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, in his primary election race against newcomer Grant Davis.