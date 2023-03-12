National news media and the Democratic Party have put a focus on proposals by Republican state legislatures on topics in which the Iowa Legislature has led, such as on abortion restrictions and youth employment regulations.

Iowa Republicans have had control of both chambers in the Legislature and the governor’s office for seven years. In that time, the Legislature and governors have championed a conservative agenda, components of which are being pursued in Republican-controlled states whose leaders are expected to run for president.

