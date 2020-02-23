Early this month, Iowa Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, announced a 15-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage over his congressional primary opponent, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King.
Feenstra announced his primary bid in October, after years of national controversy around King’s statements and actions led to the representative’s removal from his committee assignments in Washington, D.C.
Congratulations and well-wishes flooded in after Feenstra’s announcement. That included some recognition from Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
Feenstra has been in office since 2011 and since has risen through the ranks. In 2019, he chaired the Senate Ways and Means Committee, leading his chamber’s tax discussions, including around many reforms.
In light of his primary run, Feenstra stepped back from those leadership positions, but is still in Des Moines, at work, where he shares membership with Koelker in the Senate Commerce and Appropriations committees.
“I don’t know how he balances doing both,” Koelker said. “But he does. “That area is definitely ready for a change and he would be a great voice for his district. He is a genuine guy who always has the taxpayer at heart.”
She said her colleague brings a lot of knowledge to the table as a former city manager and current professor at Dordt College.
“He has so many levels with his experience,” Koelker said.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, also tweeted a response to Feenstra’s post.
“Sounds to me like the people of the 4th District have made it clear it’s time for a change. Nice work,
@RandyFeenstra,” Zumbach posted.
Attempts to reach Zumbach to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said last week that she probably was not the best person to comment on Feenstra’s bid.
“I’ve known our senators — (former Democratic Iowa Sen. Tod) Bowman and obviously (Koelker),” she said. “But down here we are so busy in our own chambers, I don’t really know him. I don’t really have an opinion on it.”
Lundgren noted that Feenstra is running to represent a congressional district in which she does not live.
Finkenauer seeks constituent priorities
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, has released her 2020 Constituent Priority Survey on her official congressional website.
“With a new year beginning, along with our second session of the 116th Congress, it’s a great time for reflection on what we’ve accomplished for Iowa and to think about the year ahead,” reads a statement from Finkenauer at the top of the survey.
Below, residents of Iowa’s First Congressional District can answer an eight-question, multiple-choice survey, before an option for further comment and identification fields.
Questions poll participants’ desire for federal lawmakers to support biofuels, lower drug and healthcare costs, protect insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, pass an infrastructure bill and more.
Bill attracts buzz
One bill flew through the competitive funnel last week in the Iowa Senate with a swarm of puns in its wake. None of those will be repeated in this column, of course.
The bill would name the honeybee as the official state insect of Iowa, which, other than Michigan, is the only state not to have one designated.
It passed through the Senate State Government Committee, on which Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, serves. During Thursday’s meeting, she was having a hard time keeping a straight face when discussing, voting on and later recalling the bill.
“We voted to make the honeybee the insect of the state today,” she laughed. “It’s nice to do and I know it’s a pollinator, but I don’t think it’s going to change the life of Iowans a whole lot.”
Bustos asks for funding Requests
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., announced that her office is accepting funding requests for fiscal year 2021. Bustos sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and can advocate in person for offices, programs and grants administered by the federal government, according to a release.
“When I was appointed to the Appropriations Committee last year, I knew I was well positioned to better advocate for Illinois families at the highest level of Congress,” Bustos said in the release. “This past year, I worked to deliver real results for our region and will do so again. I encourage folks to share their needs with my office so I can continue to advocate for the issues important to Illinoisans.”
Iowa Reps work on passenger rail
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said Thursday that he recently succeeded in getting three lawmakers from Black Hawk County and one from Fayette County to sign on as co-sponsors with Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, to a bill that would secure $50,000 for a feasibility study for passenger rail to the area.
“You could see that for a possible budget amendment,” he said. “Illinois is talking about upgrading rail, getting from Chicago to Dubuque. Well, let’s get some more Iowa cities into the discussion. Extending it to Black Hawk County makes sense. If it’s just Dubuque, it’s one county out of 99. You extend it there, you have Dubuque, Delaware, Buchanan, Black Hawk.”
However, all of the co-sponsors are Democrats in a Republican-controlled legislature not famous for supporting studies in general.
Endorsements
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., endorsed Esther Joy King’s
- campaign for Illinois’s 17th Congressional District.
Calendar
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, JJ & Freddies, 211 W North Ave., Stockton, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Republican Party will host a meet and greet with King.