U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reported last week that whether to raise the federal debt ceiling needed to be decided by the end of June, months earlier than expected, while Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to push for their spending plan.

After surveying the receding Mississippi Flood waters in Clayton County last week, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, praised the Republican House majority’s bill that would raise the debt ceiling but cut priorities passed by Democrats in the last Congress.

