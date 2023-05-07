U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reported last week that whether to raise the federal debt ceiling needed to be decided by the end of June, months earlier than expected, while Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to push for their spending plan.
After surveying the receding Mississippi Flood waters in Clayton County last week, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, praised the Republican House majority’s bill that would raise the debt ceiling but cut priorities passed by Democrats in the last Congress.
“The Limit, Save, Grow Act pumps the brakes on President Biden’s unfair student loan bailout, saving taxpayers over $400 billion,” she said.
Area lawmakers on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats have the majority, offered a counterpoint.
“MAGA Republicans are holding our economy hostage,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “Their ransom note to the American people: Suffer the disastrous consequences of a debt default or face devastating cuts to services and programs that millions of Americans rely on every day.”
President Joe Biden has called both Republican and Democratic leaders to the White House in the coming weeks to negotiate potential ways out of the current standoff.
In the meantime, Congress’ job is not made any easier with other business progressing.
In her weekly call with Iowa reporters, Hinson said that in a House Republican listening session on the 2023 Farm Bill she had reaffirmed her support for bolstering crop insurance for farmers in the next budget.
Also, as first reported by Roll Call, 70% of House Republicans are seeking Community Project Funding this year, up from 60% in 2022. Nearly as many Democrats have applied, as well.
Hinson said those spending needs have not diminished her support for the Republican debt-ceiling conditions, especially as a starting point for negotiations.
“We have to come to an agreement here and be more responsible with spending,” she said, calling Biden “to the table” with Republicans. “We should be investing in priorities our constituents care about. ... We’re going to be responsible and reasonable.”
Supreme Court
A U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week related to controversies in the U.S. Supreme Court included U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Durbin.
Durbin, who chairs the committee, called the hearing following reports of undisclosed luxury trips and a real estate transaction conservative-leaning Justice Clarence Thomas received from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow, and following news that conservative-leaning Justice Neil Gorsuch sold land to a lawyer with dealings with the Supreme Court before Gorsuch took the bench.
Durbin and other Democrats introduced legislation that would require U.S. Supreme Court justices to follow a strict code of ethics.
During the hearing, Republican lawmakers in the minority in the Senate — including Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. — pointed to potential conflicts of interest for liberal-leaning Supreme Court justices, as well.
Graham mentioned the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg giving a signed copy of an opinion to a liberal organization. Other Republicans noted that liberal-leaning Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not recuse herself from a decision regarding Penguin Random House when she had a book deal with the publisher, which also turned out to be true of Gorsuch.
Grassley acknowledged the need for stricter ethics rules on the Supreme Court but said the current effort for the Senate to impose those rules was a partisan pursuit.
“It does appear there needs to be better oversight,” he said. “I’ve been a strong proponent of government oversight and the duty of Congress. ... Unfortunately, Democrats and their left-wing, dark-money interest groups as well as their allies in the liberal media have engaged in a crusade to threaten, pack and smear the courts.”
Durbin said his pursuit of Supreme Court ethical reform was objective and consistent.
“My concern about ethical standards of the court predate this hearing by many years,” he said. “The first letter I authored, which was signed by several colleagues on the subject, to the Supreme Court was mailed on Feb. 13, 2012. I wasn’t waiting for this situation. ... It appears to me that in the early days of our republic, an oath had a different meaning that it does today.”
Iowa Legislature wraps
The 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature adjourned sine die on Thursday, after months of debate over a range of conservative priorities from the Republican majority but also a landmark bipartisan reform to property taxes collected by local governments.
As lawmakers settled in back home, stakeholders reached by the Telegraph Herald still were combing through major legislative language and weighing impacts to their priorities.
In stories later this week, the TH will take a closer look at those anticipated impacts with lawmakers and stakeholders.
Wisconsin Legislature kicks off budget talks
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, reported back from his first votes as member of the Joint Committee on Finance in a newsletter last week titled “The Train has Left the Station.”
The Republican majority in the state Legislature is in the process of crafting a 2023-2025 state budget. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his proposed budget earlier this year.
“These votes included the removal of non-fiscal and other policy items that will not be part of the budget discussion,” he said. “We returned to the bipartisan base budget that the governor signed two years ago and adopted standard budget adjustments, sum sufficient appropriation estimates and debt service for appropriation obligation bonds. ... We also voted on a list of 545 items from the governor’s list of ideas that we will not be discussing during the budget process.”
