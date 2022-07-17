During her stop in Dubuque last week, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — the Democratic Party nominee to face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District — talked a lot about name recognition and its impact on numbers.
In an interview before her event Wednesday, Mathis told the Telegraph Herald she thought name recognition was part of how Hinson beat former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the then-incumbent Democrat in 2020.
“It’s about Ashley’s ID,” Mathis said. “She had that in the region, from her career. Abby had name ID too, from being (voters’) representative, but ...”
In discussing the phenomenon, Mathis frequently referenced one of her most obvious similarities to Hinson — how Hinson got that recognition outside her previous Linn County statehouse district — that they both used to be on TV news.
Hinson was an anchor at KCRG, out of Cedar Rapids, for 10 years before she began running for the Iowa House in 2015.
Mathis was a reporter and producer at KWWL out of Waterloo for years before taking a break in 1998 to teach journalism at Wartburg. Then, she was an anchor and reporter for KCRG from 1998 to 2007, before retiring to work at counseling nonprofit Four Oaks and then running for the Iowa Senate.
The two barely overlapped at KCRG, but worked in the statehouse for four years at the same time — in opposite chambers and opposite parties. This peripheral relationship of near misses and mirror opposition give the two opponents for Iowa’s 2nd District a sort of similar profile.
Mathis told Democrats in Dubuque that she believes the name recognition Hinson got from people seeing her in their living room for years will work for her as well.
“(The District) was recarved last October,” she said. “We took six counties in from the 4th District — (former, controversial Republican Congressman) ‘Steve King country’ — Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Chickasaw. But Democrats have run in those counties and won. (State Auditor) Rob Sand won there. We know that we can win those counties or get very high numbers in those counties. They’re getting to know me. At least two of them (the counties) saw me on TV.”
Even in counties where Mathis has little hope of winning, she said she thinks she can get more votes than Finkenauer got there in 2020.
“We told them (Hardin County Democrats) it’s a numbers game,” she said. “We know we’re going to have a hard time getting people to vote this way. We’re not going to get 51%. It’s numbers. But we can get 39%, 40% or 41%. We can do this by boosting the numbers in Dubuque County making sure that every last voter is out there voting.”
Hinson’s Campaign Manager Sophie Cromwell said in an emailed statement following Mathis’ stop, that she doubted voters would see it Mathis’ way.
“Iowans want common-sense leadership and they will reject liberal Liz and her (Nancy) Pelosi politics in November,” she said.
Earnings
Hinson and Mathis also both shared their quarterly campaign finance numbers in press releases last week.
According to Hinson’s filing, her campaign received $617,674 in the period from May 19 (after the pre-primary filing) to June 30. The campaign spent $1.19 million and ended with $2.06 million cash-on-hand.
Mathis’ filing showed her campaign received $453,734 in the period, spent $125,216 and ended with $1.74 million cash-on-hand.
Tranel welcomes southeast Asia group to southwest Wisconsin
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and his wife, Stephanie Tranel, recently hosted a delegation of the U.S. State Department’s Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program from Malaysia, Philippines and Brunei, according to a release.
Alameda Hajim Andong, chief budget and management specialist for the Philippines’ Ministry of Finance, Charlene Kur Mun See, senior program lead at Malaysian youth empowerment and civics organization UNDI18, and Izzul Azam Mohd Roselan, administrative officer of Brunei’s Special Grade Public Service Department, toured the Tranels’ dairy farm in Cuba City, had an “old-fashioned American cookout,” toured Potosi in UTVs and tubed the Grant River.
“Anytime we have the opportunity to showcase the Driftless Area and U.S. Agriculture on an international level, we are proud to do it,” Tranel said in the release. “The group was very appreciative of the way everyone welcomed them and said Southwest Wisconsin now has a special place in their hearts.”
Hein replaced on Ways and Means
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, was officially replaced in his high-profile role overseeing his chamber’s tax policy as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee last week.
This followed Hein — who had served for eight straight terms and led the tax committee for most of them — losing handily to first-term Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, in a contentious primary earlier this year.
Hein will be replaced by Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who is also the son of Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Rep. Kaufmann commended Hein in a press release announcing his placement.
“Representative Hein is leaving big shoes to fill and I am grateful for my years of experience on the committee with him at the helm,” he said. “As the Biden Administration has Iowans struggling to keep up with rising inflation and unprecedented gas prices, the job of ensuring Iowans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks has become all the more important.”
Hein’s loss also reduces the region’s representation on the House Ways and Means Committee, unless another representative takes his seat. Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, continue on the committee.
Calendar
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Broske Center, 400 Pitt St., Platteville, Wis. — Democrat Deb McGrath, primary candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, will hold a meet-and-greet.
Noon, Sunday, July 24, Smith Park, Platteville — Democrat Rebecca Cooke, primary candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, will hold a “Cooke Out” free barbecue and meet-and-greet.
Endorsements
Grant County, Wis., Sheriff Nate Dreckman endorsed Republican Derrick Van Orden‘s run for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District last week.
LGBTQ+ advocacy political action committee, The Human Rights Campaign PAC endorsed Mathis’ bid for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
(1) comment
